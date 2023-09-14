Build your next gaming PC from… Walmart?

V

Verge

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 27, 2001
Messages
7,729
Thought this was odd, microcenter better watch out lol. I didn’t see any cases but they were literally just installing all this stuff when I walked by waiting on prescription.

IMG_0599.jpeg
 
Weird, I remember a number of years back our local Walmart had computer parts in it, then they removed them. I wonder if they'll come back here as well, it would be nice since BestBuy is in another city, and Microcenter is hours away.

I thought I read they dropped the 4070 to $549, Walmart didn't get the message :p
 
Makes sense. They might have some money to gain when there are only 26 microcenters in the US, there are a ton of walmart locations they could easily push MC out of the game.
 
Darunion said:
Makes sense. They might have some money to gain when there are only 26 microcenters in the US, there are a ton of walmart locations they could easily push MC out of the game.
Click to expand...
I wouldn’t say that exactly, Microcenter isn’t on Walmarts radar, if they manage to push them out that’s incidental. Walmart is trying to keep pace with Amazon and Amazon moves a lot of hardware Walmart has the space and can easily keep a small case or 3, they need something to go where game displays went, as most things are sold digitally they are seeing they drop off so they don’t need nearly as much as they once did.
 
Lakados said:
I wouldn’t say that exactly, Microcenter isn’t on Walmarts radar, if they manage to push them out that’s incidental. Walmart is trying to keep pace with Amazon and Amazon moves a lot of hardware Walmart has the space and can easily keep a small case or 3, they need something to go where game displays went, as most things are sold digitally they are seeing they drop off so they don’t need nearly as much as they once did.
Click to expand...
Oh i agree, microcenter isnt big enough to them. Walmart is big on rotating what is on a shelf if it doesnt move. We deal with them a lot and they just replace you with someone else even if you just barely fall below a threshold one time.

Id imagine seeing a game on a shelf doesnt sell it like it used to. Often people know what game they want when they head over there so shelf space makes sense to change to something else, put the games behind the counter and just let people ask for it.
 
Intel obviously paid off Walmart to not carry AMD, confirmed by my friend who works at Walmart and a guy on Youtube. :p
 
SystemXS said:
Intel obviously paid off Walmart to not carry AMD, confirmed by my friend who works at Walmart and a guy on Youtube. :p
Click to expand...
I guess disregard the MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk WiFi in that picture. I can't read what the out of stock CPUs are but presumably there would be one or two AM5 CPUs out of the 4 spots if they are selling an AM5 motherboard.
 
Dopamin3 said:
I guess disregard the MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk WiFi in that picture. I can't read what the out of stock CPUs are but presumably there would be one or two AM5 CPUs out of the 4 spots if they are selling an AM5 motherboard.
Click to expand...
Do you mind, I’m trying to get clicks and start baseless rumors! :p
 
Dopamin3 said:
I guess disregard the MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk WiFi in that picture. I can't read what the out of stock CPUs are but presumably there would be one or two AM5 CPUs out of the 4 spots if they are selling an AM5 motherboard.
Click to expand...
I would suspect a 7600x and maybe 7800x, but not the x3d parts.
 
Darunion said:
Makes sense. They might have some money to gain when there are only 26 microcenters in the US, there are a ton of walmart locations they could easily push MC out of the game.
Click to expand...

Doubt it. Walmart will have a handful of items which would certainly be nice. But I doubt they will have anywhere near the variety that Microcenter has. A typical Walmart will have maybe 3-6 motherboard types is my assumption. A few PSU models, a few RAM models. I think they will primarily sell CPUs and SSDs if I had to guess, because unlike board and cases, there is less variety for those (that matter).
 
It's cool to have another source for parts. The more the better. Lets hope they compete the crap out of eachothger and help bring down retailer margins to benefit the customer.

There is something I have to say though:

I absolutely hate it when people use the terms "gamer", "gaming" or "gaming PC".

How about you are building a desktop? Why does everything have to be a "gaming <blank>" It's retarded.

I enjoy playing games on my computer on occasion, you'll never hear me refer to myself as a "gamer". Games are something I occasionally do, just like how I occasionally watch TV, occasionally watch movies, and occasionally read books. Games are not something that define me, and as such I won't be using a "gamer" label to describe myself.

Any time I see the term "gamer" or "gaming <blank>" I roll my eyes so far into the back of my skull....

1694713525188.png


...and think of 12 year old children.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top