Build your next gaming PC from… Walmart?

The more the merrier.Thought this was odd, microcenter better watch out lol. I didn’t see any cases but they were literally just installing all this stuff when I walked by waiting on prescription.
I wouldn’t say that exactly, Microcenter isn’t on Walmarts radar, if they manage to push them out that’s incidental. Walmart is trying to keep pace with Amazon and Amazon moves a lot of hardware Walmart has the space and can easily keep a small case or 3, they need something to go where game displays went, as most things are sold digitally they are seeing they drop off so they don’t need nearly as much as they once did.Makes sense. They might have some money to gain when there are only 26 microcenters in the US, there are a ton of walmart locations they could easily push MC out of the game.
Oh i agree, microcenter isnt big enough to them. Walmart is big on rotating what is on a shelf if it doesnt move. We deal with them a lot and they just replace you with someone else even if you just barely fall below a threshold one time.
I think all of us who paid anything at or above MSRP got ripped off for a 3000 series anything, might as well add 4000 series to that list too.boy, I got scammed. I paid $720 for my 3070, heh.
I guess disregard the MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk WiFi in that picture. I can't read what the out of stock CPUs are but presumably there would be one or two AM5 CPUs out of the 4 spots if they are selling an AM5 motherboard.Intel obviously paid off Walmart to not carry AMD, confirmed by my friend who works at Walmart and a guy on Youtube.
Do you mind, I'm trying to get clicks and start baseless rumors!
I would suspect a 7600x and maybe 7800x, but not the x3d parts.
