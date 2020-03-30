Budget laptop 800-$900 range with gaming.

Last laptop I had was a HP i3-370m 2.4ghz HT dual core, Radeon 5650m 1GB GPU, 8GB ddr3, and HDD bought at $600 from a regular $800 a decade ago.

Did OK with gaming.

Looking for atleast 15.6inch, 16GB dual channel, a quadcore with HT, and can play games, 256GB SSD.
Num pad, HDMI out, HDD bay, SD card reader would be great. I have a external DVD burner so an internal is optional, could throw in a HDD caddy in it if the height is right.
Had a Logitech g700 mouse I loved, so need to save some money for a like mouse that can be both wired or not.
I'm on the road all the time so I'm mixed about brand and durability.
Amazon's site is a hot mess to browse on my cell, don't know how the desktop version looks.
Newegg is ok, been out of the loop on what's good parts wise and last time I bought something from them, they didn't have sellers.
Going to use the covid stimulus check when, and hopefully get it.
 
Since you are waiting, the AMD 4000 APUs (Zen 2 + Vega 7nm) are trickling out, and its performance appears to blow away everything Intel can throw at it. Big upheavals in the laptops market are happening, so the best recommendation at this moment is to wait a tiny bit, before looking for more information. Usually waiting for new tech isn't a solid recommendation, but the new tech is coming out now, not a few months from now.

Intel has already been desperately cutting prices and will probably panic launch a "10th gen" lineup of 14nm CPUs for dGPU laptops, soon (to join the 10th gen 10nm and 14nm ultrabook chips they already have).

Since you aren't looking to spend money right this second, and the laptop market is being completely upended right now, I feel it's best to wait a few weeks, at least.
 
I'm just trying see what's good.
 
