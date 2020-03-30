Budget laptop 800-$900 range with gaming.

The Mad Atheist
Last laptop I had was a HP i3-370m 2.4ghz HT dual core, Radeon 5650m 1GB GPU, 8GB ddr3, and HDD bought at $600 from a regular $800 a decade ago.
Did OK with gaming.
Looking for atleast 15.6inch, 16GB dual channel, a quadcore with HT, and can play games, 256GB SSD.
Num pad, HDMI out, HDD bay, SD card reader would be great. I have a external DVD burner so an internal is optional, could throw in a HDD caddy in it if the height is right.
Had a Logitech g700 mouse I loved, so need to save some money for a like mouse that can be both wired or not.
I'm on the road all the time so I'm mixed about brand and durability.
Amazon's site is a hot mess to browse on my cell, don't know how the desktop version looks.
Newegg is ok, been out of the loop on what's good parts wise and last time I bought something from them, they didn't have sellers.
Going to use the covid stimulus check when, and hopefully get it.
