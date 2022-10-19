Budget Gaming laptop advice.

Hello,



I’ve been out of the hardware game for a long time. I also switched over to Mac for my laptop needs. However I had my MBP overheat, and it’s acting up. So it’s going in, and being that it’s all soldiered, it may have reached its end of life.



So I’m looking for a gaming laptop. Obviously if I was playing the few games I play, on a MBP, my needs aren’t crazy. I did bootcamp for some games.



My MBP was a 2017 MBP.

I7 2.9ghz, 16GB ram, Radeon 560 4GB, 1TB SSD.



The games I play are pretty minimal. Terraria, Core Keeper, ultima online, snowrunner (rarely as I have it on ps5), CIV6. I don’t really care if they are max graphics anymore.



The applications I use for work are Bluebeam (pdf markup tool), Navisworks (3D model explorer for construction). Standard office products. Nothing crazy.



So looking for advice on a budget gaming laptop. If my MBP is fine, my oldest boy can have the laptop for school, and some games. If it’s done, I don’t wanna go down the expensive computer for a long time route, id rather just get something half the price, twice as often.



So looking to be between 1200-2000 CAN. Looking to keep it at 1TB storage. USBC PD3.0 charging would be a huge bonus. (I have a 100w PD3 adapter in truck, so nice to not have to string out charger). 15” is fine. Don’t need larger. A TB port would be a bonus, as I have adapters and dock.



Is there anything to stay away from? Should I just aim for a 3060 for longevity? If my unoptimized bootcamp ran a 560, and gamed ok, I’m sure a 3050 would be fine. Is AMD an option? Should I aim for Ryzen over i7-9?



Battery life is a concern, though not horrible if USBC/PD3.0 charging. Not as much during gaming, as office tasks. Sometimes I use it in buildings with no power, so having a short battery life is not desirable. (It’s how I decided to go to mac ages ago from my dell D630, and big HP pavilion).



A lot of rambling. The ADHD gets the best of me trying to explain stuff.



Laptops I’ve seen locally are MSI Katana. ASUS Tuf, and Strix. Most likely buying from Costco or Bestbuy (local vendors I have), staples doesn’t seem to have much.



Thanks for your time.