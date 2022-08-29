Trying to understand Relative Performance Between Mobile and Desktop CPU's

I was wondering if somebody could help me to understand why these two processors are neck and neck in terms of single thread performance benchmarks when the i5-11400F has a TDP of 65W and the i5-1135g7 has a TDP of 15WTo be clear, the i5-11400F is a desktop CPU while the i5-1135g7 is a mobile CPU that is often used in SurfacePro tablets and such.What I am trying to understand more generally here is the difference in performance between mobile (eg. surface pro) CPU's and the traditional desktop CPU. It doesn't make sense to me that these two processors have similar performance, despite having similar specs and being from the same gen, when the power usage is so insanely different. I mean, SurfacePro's don't even have fans, as far as I know. My understanding is not strong here but I always thought that Mobile architecture was not on the same footing as X64 in terms of heavy computational performance even if the clock frequency, cores, mem speed, etc was similar.For example, I remember a few years back, at work, running a Python script on a high end desktop PC and I ran the same script on a very high-end Surface pro where the script basically controlled mouse movements to have a CADD program repeatedly perform a Finite Elements Analysis (heavy computation) and I would let this run overnight. When I came back the desktop PC just killed (and I mean killed) the Surface Pro in performance. The Surface Pro would get like 1/5 as much done as the desktop and the back side of the SurfacePro was so hot that you could almost burn your hand by touching it. I was trying to explain to my boss why I needed my desktop because even though the surface pro had a similar GHZ value to the desktop, it was just extremely slow for what I needed it to do. I always thought that there was some architectural differences between mobile and desktop tech which explained the difference in performance I was seeing but I couldn't understand it well enough to explain.In conclusion, it really confuses me when I see the benchmark results above and the two CPU's are almost 1:1, I mean if this is the case then why even bother use desktop CPU's anymore as they just chug power. I know that this is a n00b question, but I really want to understand this properly and I am very grateful for any help that you might be able to provide.