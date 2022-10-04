FS: MSI Gaming Laptop GE76 - 11980HK / RTX 3080 16GB / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD - $1850 shipped

tnt3k

tnt3k

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 3, 2006
Messages
2,119
Have a like new MSI laptop for sale. Comes with original box and charger. Only used a few times for a video project and was stored away.

Warranty expired as of Aug 2022 but I will guarantee against DOA as long as it is shipped back in the same condition.

MSI GE76 Raider 11UH-472US
17.3'' FHD 360hz screen
Intel Core i9-11980HK
GeForce RTX 3080 16GB GDDR6
1TB SSD
DDR4 32GB

$1850 shipped. Must have Heatware

My Heat

IMG-5127.jpg
IMG-5129.jpg
IMG-5128.jpg
IMG-5663.jpg
 
