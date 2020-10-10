BSOD in W7 + Event Log + minidump

Hello,
this issue do not go away: seemingly similar BSOD's, game freezing for a second sometimes, and displayed screen image defects.
Regarding screen defects - these may not be related to BSOD, these defects happen when i connect the monitor to both mine computers at same time thru the HDMI switch and seeing the output of any of the computers. But when i disconnect video cable of either computer, the defects go away. I tried several cables and two different HDMI switches. This did not happen before some time. Maybe some electric fault in monitor? I would guess no interference can do it, i was moving with cables, but not tried to move monitor yet.
Regarding BSOD and game freezing, i want to ask if you can please link to details on what is necessary to provide/do in order you can tell where the problem is. I read that suggested things to try is to:
1) disable firewall (i have none except windows one)
2) disconnect non necessary devices
3) use System restore to undo recent changes
4) check for HDD, memory errors (meant SMART and memtest program - part of many live distributions like rescue cd or mxlinux)
5) roll-back (uninstall) drivers of the devices that was most recently added (it is said to do Safe mode - not sure how necessary this is), check if that works, and then install drivers from official site of the manufacturer
So far here are some interesting Windows Event log entries + link to a minidump.
