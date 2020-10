BSOD in W7 + Event Log + minidump

Hello,this issue do not go away: seemingly similar BSOD's, game freezing for a second sometimes, and displayed screen image defects.Regarding screen defects - these may not be related to BSOD, these defects happen when i connect the monitor to both mine computers at same time thru the HDMI switch and seeing the output of any of the computers. But when i disconnect video cable of either computer, the defects go away. I tried several cables and two different HDMI switches. This did not happen before some time. Maybe some electric fault in monitor? I would guess no interference can do it, i was moving with cables, but not tried to move monitor yet.Regarding BSOD and game freezing, i want to ask if you can please link to details on what is necessary to provide/do in order you can tell where the problem is. I read that suggested things to try is to:1) disable firewall (i have none except windows one)2) disconnect non necessary devices3) use System restore to undo recent changes4) check for HDD, memory errors (meant SMART and memtest program - part of many live distributions like rescue cd or mxlinux)5) roll-back (uninstall) drivers of the devices that was most recently added (it is said to do Safe mode - not sure how necessary this is), check if that works, and then install drivers from official site of the manufacturerSo far here are some interesting Windows Event log entries + link to a minidump.