Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 billion acquisition

Goodbye VMware... it was good knowing you.
https://www.reuters.com/article/vmw...om-to-buy-vmware-in-61-bln-deal-idUSL3N2XI2A1
"Broadcom Inc said on Thursday it will acquire cloud computing company VMware Inc in a $61 billion cash-and stock deal, the chipmaker’s biggest and boldest bid to diversify its business into enterprise software.
The acquisition is the second biggest announced globally so far this year, trailing only Microsoft Corp’s $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc.
The offer of $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 of a Broadcom share for each VMware stock represents a premium of nearly 49% to the stock’s last close before talks of the deal were first reported on May 22. Broadcom will also assume $8 billion of VMware’s net debt."
