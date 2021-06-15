Breath of the Wild 2

Colonel Sanders

Sep 26, 2001
4,705
I don't think we have a thread for this yet, and it's gonna be a while before we really have that much to talk about, but here's the gameplay trailer revealed today at the Nintendo Direct:



Of note is that this *appears* to be running on original Switch hardware if the frame rate, texture resolution, LOD etc is any indication. I had a personal theory that if a new Switch iteration was going to be announced, BotW2 would be a showcase for it, and even if nothing was announced, some hints of it might be deduced from the trailer... but it definitely just looks like BotW in terms of fidelity.
 
sc5mu93

Jul 11, 2018
571
In BOTW 1, the sheikaslate was the gimmick. This one shows some sort of metal appendage on links arm. wonder if there is a new gimmick coming to switch to facilitate this pay element...
 
Armenius

Armenius

Jan 28, 2014
25,781
Looks like Link is still not back to his lefty self, so pass. This right-handed person, whoever he is, is just an imposter.
 
