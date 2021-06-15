Breath of the Wild 2

I don't think we have a thread for this yet, and it's gonna be a while before we really have that much to talk about, but here's the gameplay trailer revealed today at the Nintendo Direct:







Of note is that this *appears* to be running on original Switch hardware if the frame rate, texture resolution, LOD etc is any indication. I had a personal theory that if a new Switch iteration was going to be announced, BotW2 would be a showcase for it, and even if nothing was announced, some hints of it might be deduced from the trailer... but it definitely just looks like BotW in terms of fidelity.