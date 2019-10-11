Bought myself a Montech Flyer!! Edit: Review Inside

Packaging

Initial Impressions

Included Accessories

Interior/Fitment

Building In It

Final Thoughts

Conclusion

Well here we go, I finally got the case and had a chance to get my build setup in it. I'll try to get through my thoughts and impressions on the case as quick as I can but I have a decent amount that I want to cover so let's get started.The case box came pretty unscathed despite having traveled from California to Northern Illinois via UPS. Once opened, the case had pretty basic packaging including some stiff foam at either end of the case along with a clear protective bag over the case itself. It got here in one piece with no damage so that's a good start.Once unboxed, I got a look at what I had to work with. Initial aesthetic impressions were good: clean lines, no dings or scratches, and the acrylic side panel (don't expect to get a tempered glass side panel with a case at this price point) even had protective plastic on each side. Who doesn't enjoy some good peel porn!TLR: Decent packaging, protective plastic where it should be.This is where things start to get a little bit interesting. As you can see, you get a decent assortment of case screws but as I would find out once I started building, the choices they made as to what screws to include were a bit...confusing. For starters, you get a PC speaker. Umm, ok? I had always thought that was a motherboard accessory and not a case accessory but hey, I will never turn down extra parts. You also get a few extra motherboard standoffs to compliment the ones they have pre-installed in the case itself. FYI the ones that are pre-installed cover your basic ITX/MATX motherboards. You also get four additional thumbscrews (that I didn't end up using) as well as an ok selection of screws to mount your SSD's and HD's. This where it gets confusing, though; they didn't include enough of either type of screw to fully populate all of your SSD & HD bays in the PC. You also get four coarse thread screws with a non-threaded section and four rubber grommets that I can only assume are to install your HD and try to keep noise down. Again, this case can hold 2 HD's and they give you enough screws and isolaters to mount one drive. And finally, you get four long screws that are for...a 120mm radiator? Because, as we'll later discover, they aren't for mounting a fan.On the plus side, the included USB 3.0 header has an additional USB 2.0 adapter coming out of it so in the event the motherboard you are using doesn't have USB 3.0, you can still use the port as an additional USB 2.0 port. I consider that a nice option to have.Two 120mm case fans are included which is a nice addition, especially at this price point. They are relatively quite and move a decent amount of air but they connect with MOLEX which should be illegal in today's day and age. Still, I'll take em as they are nice to have included.TLR: Decent, if not a bit confusing, selection of included accessories. There's enough to get any build started but if you pack the case, you may need to hunt for a few additional screws to finish things up. USB 3.0/USB 2.0 header a nice option to have. Two included 120mm case fans.Again, a few head scratchers here and the interior is where I found what I consider the biggest flaw of the case. To start (forgive my flipped pics, I don't have access to the originals to rotate where I'm writing this "review" at), the case interior is overall a nice, clean layout. It's all black, all the metal edges are rolled so I didn't find any area where I came back with a bloody knuckle, and there's a good amount of places on the back-side to do cable management along with several tie-down points. We're off to a good start here, right? Weeellllll....This is where my biggest gripe of this whole thing comes in. In the adverts for the case, they show you can install two 120mm fans on the inside of the case on top of the power supply basement. This appealed to me as in my case, I have an Intel dual GbE NIC that runs a bit warm so I was going to put a low speed fan on top of the PSU basement to help keep it cool. Well, if you look at the pics, you CANinstall two fans on the PSU basement but there's two teeny tiny little problems with that: there is no cutout for any airflow for these fans so you might as well install them flat on your desk. Second, they give you zero screws to install fans here even if you wanted to. That's a big mark against this case in my book. This is an obvious oversight so big that I don't understand how it could have happened.Moving on from that, let's continue looking at the PSU/PSU shroud area. If you look at the back of the case, you can see that your PSU will only be able to install one way (not that you'd want your PSU drawing air in from inside the case with little to no ventilation). Then if we lay the case down to see the dust filter on the bottom, we can see that yes, there is a filter. But in what I can only assume is a cost saving measure, the filter isn't very easily accessible. You won't be sliding this filter out the back of the case for cleaning. The filter is held in by 6 metal tabs so you must bend the filter to remove or install it. The filter material seems to be a flexible plastic so it's not the worst job in the world...once you put your case on its side to get to it.This brings us to the PCI slot covers. They are removable, which is a plus (I can't stand one time use covers you have to snap off). However, the system they use for retention is a bit...different. In order to install a card, you must loosen the thumb screw, slide the cover up, install the card, slide the cover down, tighten the thumb screw, then install a screw to the case to actually hold the card in place. To uninstall a card, do the reverse: remove the screw that holds it to the case, loosen thumb screw, lift the cover, remove the card, install a slot cover, lower the cover, tighten thumb screw, and finally install a screw to hold the cover in place. Not deal breaking in my book considering how often most people change out cards but not my ideal retention solution, either.Also, since I don't know where else to put it, some of the screws such as the thumb screws on the side panel and the PCI cover screw, have some rough threads the first couple times you turn a screw in them but seem to smooth out as you use them. Just thought it worth mentioning.And finally, the acrylic side panel installation: four thumb screws, one in each corner, hold the panel on. Nice, right? Not so much. When you remove the four screws, the panel comes off but when you go to put it back on, since it's not perfectly square you have to make sure it's facing the right direction because there's no clips or guides of any kind to hold it in place while you screw it on. So, you have to hold the panel the right way and line up the first screw. Get that started then move to the opposite corner and get that screw lined up and started. The next two go easier but it's a kludgy solution for a side panel mount. For how often I remove the side panel it's not a huge deal but still very annoying and worth mentioning.TLR: Case interior is black, has clean edges, and good cable routing/tie down options. However, while you can install two 120mm fans internally, they won't do jack squat as there's no holes for them to breath.PSU can only go in one direction and PSU dust filter is a PIA to get to but it's nice that it's there. Some of the screw threads are a bit rough at first but seem to "work themselves in" and smooth out after the first couple screws. Side panel installation sucks.Now that all that's out of the way, let's get some hardware in this thing! Today, I'm building this box to be my pfSense router. So, for this build I am using the following parts:Gigabyte GA-H67N-USB3-B3 motherboardIntel Xeon E3-1225 CPU8gb Corsair DDR3Intel Dual GbE NIC120gb Kingston SSDPC Power & Cooling Silencer 470 (don't hate, it still works great)Using the pre-installed standoffs, the motherboard went in without issue. PSU installation was easy as there was ample room to slide it in, and the SSD went in just fine although I did notice one thing: they have a cutout in the case between the SSD mounts for...reasons. I didn't care for this cutout as it allowed the cables for my SSD to be seen from the other side of the case. Again, not a huge deal but still...why?Overall, the build went very smooth and didn't cause me any headaches aside from, again, the stupid 120mm fan mounts inside the case you can't really use.Also of note: please ignore the UGLY 24pin PSU connection blasting it's way through the center of the case like a fat kid at a buffet. The PSU is obviously older and doesn't have as long of a 24 pin connector as more modern PSU's so this was the only way I could make it fit. It bugs my OCD, too, don't you worry.I also feel this case would look a bit better with a MATX board in it to help fill it out but as it sits with my ITX board in it, it feels a bit empty. I don't consider this a strike against the case as an ITX board will make any case larger than an ITX case look empty.Before I forget, one thing that bugged me is the fans as well as the front LED strip all use the aged and should be gone MOLEX connector. Most PSU's will still accommodate this but that also means extra cable clutter with either SATA to MOLEX adapters, having to plug in another cable to modular PSU's, etc. These should all be SATA power connectors.TLR: Easy to build in, good cable routing, good spacing between the motherboard tray and back side panel to allow cables to be routed without bulging the side panel. One downside is the fans & LED lighting use MOLEX connectors.Overall, this is a fine choice for a case if you're looking to spend as little as possible on a case but still have it be decent to good looking (subjective, I know) with some more modern/refined features like black interior, bloody knuckle free build construction, cable routing options, cable tie down points, acrylic side panel, etc.However, this case doesn't come without it's headaches as any $30 case would. I won't rehash what I've already mentioned about the 1st grade mistake of advertising two internal 120mm fans on the PSU shroud butomitting screws to install the fans as well as ventilation holes for the fans. No, I won't beat the dead horse with the overly complicated PCI card installation nor will I rag on it any more for not allowing you to flip your PSU in either orientation which could be done by simply drilling a few more holes at manufacturing. And I certainly won't go over the annoying to get to PSU dust filter.Instead, what I will do is point a few more shortcomings and a few more nice points. First, the case seems to not be very restrictive on air intake on the front. This is something I had in mind when I bought it. Taking up shy of 1/4 (maybe closer to 1/8) of the front is ventilation for the front fans (so they DO know what fan ventilation is, after all). The front fans have no removable dust filter which, while it would be nice, I don't feel is totally necessary in this case. As you can see in the pic, the ventilation holes are sized such that they allow acceptable airflow while also acting as a crude dust filter. Based off my experience with cases, this will eventually get built up with dust requiring cleaning but that means that it is at least doingfiltering.One other thing I didn't notice until I had the build done, peeled the plastic off the acrylic side panel, and powered on the system was that the side panel wasn't just tinted, it was damn near black. You cannot see into the case with this side panel. If you had some LED lighting on the inside, you would be able to make it out but only at the brighter spots. This isn't a case you will be able to easily do mood lighting in.Also of note is the front LED strip. This is actually well done, I feel. No, it doesn't have one MILLION options for what the lights do but you do get a good selection of basic functions from solid color to rain effect to color changing and quite a bit more. The light is well diffused so there's no real LED hotspots to speak of and it's not overly bright which means it's not overly distracting. I feel they got this just about right.So that's about it; this case is a mixed bag of nice features with a few small rookie mistakes/cost saving features marred by one fairly large, to some, design flaw.I feel this case would be a good first case, a good cheap option if you're doing a simple build like I am, or even for a light duty gaming PC as they say you can fit a 240 rad in the top (which does have a nice magnetic dust filter if you choose to use the top fans as intakes). With good cutouts for cable routing, plenty of cable tie-downs on the back side, a PSU shroud to make things look nice and clean, LED's on the front, and room for up to 5 120mm fans (not counting the PSU shroud situation) for cooling to give good airflow, this case has several of the big boxes checked for me. While there is the obvious big flaw of two fan mounting points you can't use, not everyone, not many for that matter, use the PSU shroud as an intake/exhaust so for most this won't be a huge issue. What bugs me is when a manufacturer advertises a feature then it fails to deliver.You also have the small nit-picks of one direction PSU mounting, awkward PCI card installation, inconvenient PSU dust filter access, odd cutout location between SSD mounts revealing hidden cabling, cludgy side panel installation, and an included screw selection that can fall a bit short. These nitpicks won't all matter to everyone but they are something to keep in mind. Overall, I don't regret my purchase and look forward to seeing what systems make their way into this case over the years. Thanks for checking in, guys!