Bought a Ref 5700xt: Underclock if too loud?

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by King_Potato, Jan 17, 2020 at 7:58 PM.

    King_Potato

    King_Potato

    My card hasn't arrived yet (waiting is hard lol). I know blowers are loud, but @ $350 I thought if it's really that loud I could underclock it and tame the fanspeeds a bit. Any thoughts about underclocking/undervolting? Or can most of the noise and thermal issues be handled without messing with voltage and just setting a fan profile? (at the expense of not boosting as high or whatever. Any input is greatly appreciated.

    On a side note I have a 600 watt psu Evga with 49 amps on the 12 volt rail.

    Cheers
     
  2. Jan 17, 2020 at 8:16 PM #2
    GoldenTiger

    GoldenTiger

    Undervolting should help a ton if your card is stable with it. If you set a manual speed on the fan after that, the noise may be manageable.
     
