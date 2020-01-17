Bought a Ref 5700xt: Underclock if too loud?

My card hasn't arrived yet (waiting is hard lol). I know blowers are loud, but @ $350 I thought if it's really that loud I could underclock it and tame the fanspeeds a bit. Any thoughts about underclocking/undervolting? Or can most of the noise and thermal issues be handled without messing with voltage and just setting a fan profile? (at the expense of not boosting as high or whatever. Any input is greatly appreciated. On a side note I have a 600 watt psu Evga with 49 amps on the 12 volt rail. Cheers