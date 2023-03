Usually air bubbles take care of themselves.Most coolants use some sort of surfactant that breaks down the surface tension in the water, making bubbles a much smaller problem than they would otherwise be. It also helps to have your pump intake further away from your return in your reservoir, so air bubbles don't immediately get sucked into the pump as they return from the loop.Bubbles almost always get caught in a loop somewhere, but over time, usually in the first several hours, they work their way out through normal use, and move to the top of the reservoir, and then you can just top it off.If you have a particularly stubborn air bubble, "case gymnastics" should take care of it. You know, running the pump and leaning the case from side to side and front to back several times until you no longer hear air rushing through the system.A system like this should not be necessary.That said, this is part of the fun with water loops. Coming up with unique and custom solutions is fun! You can do things YOUR way, and if you want to, try it