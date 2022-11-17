Black Friday Deals on LG C2 OLED @ Best Buy

Armenius
Possibly the lowest prices I've seen on the C2 lineup so far. I may grab the 65" to replace my 55" C8.
42" for $900
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-42-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6501500.p?skuId=6501500
48" for $1,050
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-48-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6501499.p?skuId=6501499
55" for $1,300
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-55-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6501498.p?skuId=6501498
65" for $1,700
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-65-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6501491.p?skuId=6501491
77" for $2,500
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-77-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6501489.p?skuId=6501489
83" for $4,000
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-83-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6501488.p?skuId=6501488
Looks like this is a LG deal. You can save a couple more bucks at Amazon if you don't mind having it delivered to you.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RMLLJPX <- Landing page for the 55", but you can pick another size from the list like Best Buy.
