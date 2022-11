Black Friday Deals on LG C2 OLED @ Best Buy

Possibly the lowest prices I've seen on the C2 lineup so far. I may grab the 65" to replace my 55" C8.42" for $90048" for $1,05055" for $1,30065" for $1,70077" for $2,50083" for $4,000Looks like this is a LG deal. You can save a couple more bucks at Amazon if you don't mind having it delivered to you. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RMLLJPX <- Landing page for the 55", but you can pick another size from the list like Best Buy.