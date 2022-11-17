Black Friday Deals on LG C2 OLED @ Best Buy

Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
34,063
Possibly the lowest prices I've seen on the C2 lineup so far. I may grab the 65" to replace my 55" C8.

42" for $900
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-42-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6501500.p?skuId=6501500

48" for $1,050
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-48-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6501499.p?skuId=6501499

55" for $1,300
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-55-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6501498.p?skuId=6501498

65" for $1,700
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-65-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6501491.p?skuId=6501491

77" for $2,500
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-77-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6501489.p?skuId=6501489

83" for $4,000
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-83-...4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv/6501488.p?skuId=6501488

Looks like this is a LG deal. You can save a couple more bucks at Amazon if you don't mind having it delivered to you.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RMLLJPX <- Landing page for the 55", but you can pick another size from the list like Best Buy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top