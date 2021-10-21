Bitcoin all time high

Everytime I wonder if it ever ends -- I zoom out on the charts and take a look at the wild booms and crashes over the last 10 years.

And remind myself that 1 year ago it was approximately $12k and 5 years ago it was approximately $700.


What goes up, must come down... how far down, that is the question.
 
Parja said:
Nope!
Sure it will. Look at the fluctuations over time of the price of gold, another asset that does not pay interest or dividends.

As long as interest rates are very low by historical standards, it's OK to hold Bitcoin. When (not IF) inflation starts to bite hard, and interest rates all over the world go up, BitCoin will drop. (So will purely speculative stocks like Gamestop.)
 
philb2 said:
Sure it will. Look at the fluctuations over time of the price of gold, another asset that does not pay interest or dividends.
Considering how popular gold was during antiquity and still being used now I am not sure it is a good argument over Bitcoin eventually ending, but maybe by shit people mean rapid change in is perceived value ?

That said, considering how limited and primitives' it is versus other crypto, maybe it will not stay relevant for thousand of year's and will eventually end.
 
Crypto has evolved far beyond Bitcoin. All the shit-tokens that exist now trade on what may be remembered as the prototype versions of future mainstream decentralized and transparent financial systems. Bitcoin more or less exists as a store-of-value in this system, like gold does in the legacy financial markets.

It ends 1 of 2 ways:
1. Government intervention, blocking the advancement of technology to protect their own boomer driven self-interests (leading to eventual capitalist collapse)
2. When the decentralized and transparent financial systems of the future replace the dated legacy markets - Bitcoin will likely be as steady as gold is now in the legacy markets
 
It's not going to stop. It's spilling over to areas where it actually gains more tangible value. There's one coin which I won't name that for example acts as 'monopoly money' for a hub for freelancers and companies looking for freelancers.

Artists who want to gain internet points are now binding their output with crypto, literally. I mean the 'artwork' that exists on the blockchain. You can take a screenshot of it, sure, but you can also photocopy the Mona Lisa. It's worth something to some, collectors, if anything.

These are the two examples I'm seeing myself while learning about wtf is happening in this regard.

Is it good? I don't know, I don't have all the info yet.
 
Jester1550 said:
What goes up, must come down... how far down, that is the question.
I remember AOL chatrooms being dismissive of the internet. And me with my investment in a 16-line BBS system also tried to cope "internet seems like a waste of time".

The internet of money is here to stay. The fact just won't click for everyone until more time passes and they have the perspective of hindsight to realize what happened.
 
DPI said:
I remember AOL chatrooms being dismissive of the internet. And me with my investment in a 16-line BBS system also tried to cope "internet seems like a waste of time".

The internet of money is here to stay. The fact just won't click for everyone until more time passes and they have the perspective of hindsight to realize what happened.
A/S/L? 😁

Def agree it's here to stay -- but as I said above, how low will it fall?
 
