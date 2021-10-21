Bitcoin all time high

62k.
Will this bitcoin shit ever end?
Sure it will. Look at the fluctuations over time of the price of gold, another asset that does not pay interest or dividends.Nope!
Considering how popular gold was during antiquity and still being used now I am not sure it is a good argument over Bitcoin eventually ending, but maybe by shit people mean rapid change in is perceived value ?
I remember AOL chatrooms being dismissive of the internet. And me with my investment in a 16-line BBS system also tried to cope "internet seems like a waste of time".What goes up, must come down... how far down, that is the question.
The internet of money is here to stay. The fact just won't click for everyone until more time passes and they have the perspective of hindsight to realize what happened.