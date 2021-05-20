BIOS not recognising boot drive

Boot from Windows recovery USB. None of the recovery/repair options work, including a clean install.

Run chkdsk /f multiple times. It says "Deleting corrupt attribute record" a couple of times but quits after a few seconds with "An unspecified error occurred".

Boot from Hiren's BootCD: Tried all the available utilities: BOOTICE, EasyBCD, etc. Taken a disk image backup with AOMEI Backupper AOMEI Partition Assistant - rebuild MBR, disk surface test (passed) Lazesoft Windows Recovery - finds the Windows installation, but none of the fixes have worked bootrec /rebuildbcd - didn't find any Windows installations bootrec /fixboot - "Operation completed successfully" bootrec /fixmbr - "Operation completed successfully"



Hi,I have an Asus VivoBook X512DA laptop (Ryzen 5 3500U, 8GB RAM, 256GB Kingston NVMe) which is about 18 months old. One day I turned it on, logged in to Windows, opened Firefox and left the room. When I came back it had turned off. I turned it back on and it went straight to the BIOS (a very basic American Megatrends job which says "Aptio Setup Utility" at the top). The drive was missing from the boot list but visible in the NVMe drive list. If I boot to a command prompt I can see the contents of the disk are in tact and I've been able to copy things off it.Here's what I've tried so far:As far as I can tell the contents of the disk seem fine, it's just that the laptop doesn't recognise it as a boot device.Is there anything else I can try before reformatting and reinstalling?Thanks,Martin.