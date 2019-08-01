Big Navi is coming

sabrewolf732
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 6, 2004
- Messages
- 4,406
https://wccftech.com/amd-ceo-7nm-navi-high-end-graphics-cards-and-4th-gen-ryzen-cpus/
What are you guys' thoughts on big navi?
According to TPU navi 10 is 35-50% slower than the 2080ti.
Navi would have to scale almost perfectly with CUs to hit 2080ti performance going from 40cu to 64cu.
I'm guessing a 384bit bus as it currently seems that Navi is bound by bandwidth (10-15% core overclocks yield single digit % performance gains)
I'm guessing it will beat 2080 super but 2080ti will still wear the crown.
Commence shit posting.
