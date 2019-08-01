Big Navi is coming

Can I shitpost that the only source linked is WCCFTech?



AMD isn't going to chase the 2080Ti. They will pursue higher performance, but they aren't after chasing the performance crown. I think we will see something that gets closer to 2080 by the end of the year, but I think the Ti will remain unchallenged in Navi generation. AMDs focus is on "good enough" right now for graphics: good enough performance, good enough power envelope, rock bottom cost to implement (total R&D/manufacturering) -- that allows them to be profitable in the custom SOC market (consoles) where the sales are very low margin / high volume... and then carry that same design over to desktop discrete and APUs. They just aren't chasing the high power/high performance niche market... they are taking their existing R&D from consoles and just cranking it up as fast as it will allow for the discrete market.



I think once nVidia drops to 7nm, we will see probably see a big performance jump from nVidia again - much larger than Pascal -> Turing, on par with Maxwell->Pascall or Keplar->Maxwell. I wouldn't be surprised if that cycle we see nVidia hold back the x80Ti/Titan reveal until several months after the generation introduction, and lead out with the x60/x70/x80 cards like we've seen in the past.



AMD won't catch them with Navi, and once nVidia goes out to Ampere it will be another leap ahead by nVidia in the Discrete market. AMD will remain competitive price/performance wise in the middle ground - the <$300 mid-range market is where they have excelled with Polaris and I believe will continue to do so with Navi. The sub-$200 market is going to dry up though... the sub$100 market is already gone, the sub $150 is on the way out rapidly, and with the recent price inflation on GPU tiers, I think the $200 market is next to go.



And once we hit that point in time, we should see about what Intel brings to the table with Xe.