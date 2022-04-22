Bf2142 keeps crashing

Hi, guys



Bf keeps crashing on me. I'm able to join servers, but then 10 mins into the game I'm back at the desktop with no message. I did not have this issue before (stopped playing for a few months)



I updated the gpu drivers and did the repair thing for the game.



Anyone have this issue?



3600 at 4.2

5700xt

16 gb Ddr 4 2400 oced to 3800



Have no issues with other games. Bf is the only one crashing on me.



Thanks