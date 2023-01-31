Better wifi

May sound too easy but do you have the broad side of the antennas facing the shed? You don't want the tip pointing at it.



Doesn't look like the antennas are replaceable on that unit as they call them fixed. If they did I'd try higher gain antennas.



I'd try a range extender in the shed from the same brand (another AP or range extender) that has external antennas. I'm not that familiar with TPlink but Asus makes this process pretty easy. Some brands allow for a backhaul channel that's different from the main channel so it doesn't eat up as much bandwidth on the LAN/client network.



Something else I would probably look into is powerline network adapters that work across your electrical panel. I've never used them but it's something I've kinda wanted to try. I think your electrical topology has to be a design that works with it, implying it won't work in some situations.