Better wifi

KCarpenter12

KCarpenter12

n00b
Joined
Nov 9, 2017
Messages
48
I need to be able to stream to 3 TV’s out in that shed to the left…. It’s about 100 feet from the router inside the house…. I took this picture standing right over the top of the router. Right now there is an echo dot out there that has trouble connecting sometimes so I know I’m going to have issues with tge TV’s how can I strengthen my signal out there? Router is inside the house right in the window… shed it 2x4 framed with no insulation. I currently have a TP-Link Archer A7
BC4BB24D-403F-4BBB-8937-B60DED8290EC.jpeg
 
ochadd

ochadd

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 9, 2008
Messages
1,188
May sound too easy but do you have the broad side of the antennas facing the shed? You don't want the tip pointing at it.

Doesn't look like the antennas are replaceable on that unit as they call them fixed. If they did I'd try higher gain antennas.

I'd try a range extender in the shed from the same brand (another AP or range extender) that has external antennas. I'm not that familiar with TPlink but Asus makes this process pretty easy. Some brands allow for a backhaul channel that's different from the main channel so it doesn't eat up as much bandwidth on the LAN/client network.

Something else I would probably look into is powerline network adapters that work across your electrical panel. I've never used them but it's something I've kinda wanted to try. I think your electrical topology has to be a design that works with it, implying it won't work in some situations.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top