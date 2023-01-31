Better wifi

KCarpenter12
Nov 9, 2017
48
I need to be able to stream to 3 TV’s out in that shed to the left…. It’s about 100 feet from the router inside the house…. I took this picture standing right over the top of the router. Right now there is an echo dot out there that has trouble connecting sometimes so I know I’m going to have issues with tge TV’s how can I strengthen my signal out there? Router is inside the house right in the window… shed it 2x4 framed with no insulation. I currently have a TP-Link Archer A7