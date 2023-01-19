Do mobo antennas ever need to be upgraded?

For the WIFI mobos I am seeing, half have antennas that directly plug into the mobo, and have are the 'movable' type which is attached via wires and you can move it around your desk as needed. I have a strong preference to reduce clutter, and since I'm not all that far from the router, I love the plug in type.



Do mobo antennas -- whether they be plug in or movable -- ever grow obsolete? Right now the current wifi standard is "802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax". Suppose Wifi 6/7/8 comes along, will I need to upgrade the antenna too?



I checked google for reviews, i think all of these mobo antennas are the same right? Couldnt find any brands better or worse than others.