Best X570 motherboard for 5900X?

Since my PC is exactly 10 years old (2600k/P67) I've decided that it's time to build a new one but I'm a bit out of the loop.

From what I've seen the Ryzen 5900x is the CPU to get, the RAM is easy to figure out, but the motherboard is a bit different.

I'm going to buy the RX 6800 when it releases and a 2TB M.2 SSD.

So, I need a motherboard that can handle that, preferably a mATX board for the size.

Appreciate the help!
 
Why an X570? you'll do better with a B550 especially if you are looking at mATX.
 
