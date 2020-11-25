Best X570 motherboard for 5900X?

Since my PC is exactly 10 years old (2600k/P67) I've decided that it's time to build a new one but I'm a bit out of the loop.



From what I've seen the Ryzen 5900x is the CPU to get, the RAM is easy to figure out, but the motherboard is a bit different.



I'm going to buy the RX 6800 when it releases and a 2TB M.2 SSD.



So, I need a motherboard that can handle that, preferably a mATX board for the size.



Appreciate the help!