best way to setup 5.1 computer audio in 2020? HDMI without needing a fake display?

When I initially setup my PC audio a few years ago (for movies, gaming and normal work), the only way to get digital sound was via HDMI to my receiver/amplifier which then connected to my 5.1 speakers. And for this to work, you needed to designate your receiver as a fake extended 2nd monitor. I then moved the fake monitor to the top right of my main display to get it out of the way.



Not the best solution as there are some games where I actually need to move the mouse to the top right, which doesn't work because that's taken by the fake monitor display, and it puts a bit more pressure on my GPU... But my main monitor is 3440 x 1440, so pass through from my receiver doesn't seem to work. I could go analogue and use 5 cables from my motherboard to my receiver, but that requires 5 cables instead of 1 HDMI cable - perhaps this might be better?



It's been a long time since I looked at audio, but would like to know if things are better now. Is there a better way to setup 5.1 computer audio in 2020, ideally without having to setup a fake 2nd monitor display?