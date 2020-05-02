best way to setup 5.1 computer audio in 2020? HDMI without needing a fake display?

When I initially setup my PC audio a few years ago (for movies, gaming and normal work), the only way to get digital sound was via HDMI to my receiver/amplifier which then connected to my 5.1 speakers. And for this to work, you needed to designate your receiver as a fake extended 2nd monitor. I then moved the fake monitor to the top right of my main display to get it out of the way.

Not the best solution as there are some games where I actually need to move the mouse to the top right, which doesn't work because that's taken by the fake monitor display, and it puts a bit more pressure on my GPU... But my main monitor is 3440 x 1440, so pass through from my receiver doesn't seem to work. I could go analogue and use 5 cables from my motherboard to my receiver, but that requires 5 cables instead of 1 HDMI cable - perhaps this might be better?

It's been a long time since I looked at audio, but would like to know if things are better now. Is there a better way to setup 5.1 computer audio in 2020, ideally without having to setup a fake 2nd monitor display?
 
That's honestly as good as it's going to get. Would be really nice if GPU manufacturers supported 'audio output only' for receivers over HDMI, but it's also an understandably niche use case.

The only other decent option is to get a USB sound card and go analog to your receiver like you suggest. This is the point where Creative products actually make a bit of sense these days, as they have inexpensive solutions with decent drivers.

The Sound Blaster Omni supports 5.1 analog output and is older but appears to have aged well; the Sound Blaster X3 just came out and supports 7.1, but appears to have a few rough edges.

Rough edges aside, the complaints I see in the X3 reviews look to be mostly corner cases or user error, so I'd probably go that way myself, but either look like they will work.


As an aside: while you have 5.1 speakers and I do get the draw, many / most underestimate just how good a pair of decent speakers can be if properly placed.
 
