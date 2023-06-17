Best Value GPU for New System

GreatestOne
So after 10 years, yes a decade I am finally up for a new system.
These are the current components I got ordered:
- Intel Core i7-12700K + MSI Pro Z690-A WiFi ATX Mobo + 32GB Corsair DDR5-6000 RAM ($425)
- 4TB Acer Predator GM7000 NVMe PCIe Gen4 Gaming Solid State Drive SSD ($252)
- Corsair RM850e (2023) Fully Modular Low-Noise ATX PSU - 80 Plus Gold Efficiency ($115)
So for the most important part now, my priorities in order:
- Photoshop work (with AI stuff in it)
- Premiere work (ready for 4k videos)
- Any other AI related work
- Gaming (if I can run near max for like 2K resolution I am sure I'll be happy... I wont be getting any 4K display soon and I am honestly still trying to finish COD4 and MW2, dont laugh)
- May not be GPU related but, being able to have 200-300 browser tabs open, many of them might be Youtube windows (I do lots of things at the same time, cant change this any time soon)
- RTX 3080 12GB / RTX 3080 (someone I should definitely get above 8GB, true?)
- RTX 3070 Ti (but all of these I think are 8GB)
- RTX 3060 Ti (older tech, not sure trying to save this money is worth it)
- RTX 4060 Ti (seems like better price point but... ?)
Any advice to make my choice easier is appreciated!