Best Value GPU for New System

So after 10 years, yes a decade I am finally up for a new system.

These are the current components I got ordered:

  • Intel Core i7-12700K + MSI Pro Z690-A WiFi ATX Mobo + 32GB Corsair DDR5-6000 RAM ($425)
  • 4TB Acer Predator GM7000 NVMe PCIe Gen4 Gaming Solid State Drive SSD ($252)
and planning on getting
  • Corsair RM850e (2023) Fully Modular Low-Noise ATX PSU - 80 Plus Gold Efficiency ($115)
And case is still up in the air, not too worried about that since I am not liquid cooling.

So for the most important part now, my priorities in order:
  1. Photoshop work (with AI stuff in it)
  2. Premiere work (ready for 4k videos)
  3. Any other AI related work
  4. Gaming (if I can run near max for like 2K resolution I am sure I'll be happy... I wont be getting any 4K display soon and I am honestly still trying to finish COD4 and MW2, dont laugh)
  5. May not be GPU related but, being able to have 200-300 browser tabs open, many of them might be Youtube windows (I do lots of things at the same time, cant change this any time soon)
So from my research despite wanting to keep the price tag UNDER $500, (really under $400 but anyways) seems like the top choices are (definitely seems like green team bec of productivity and AI, do you agree):
  1. RTX 3080 12GB / RTX 3080 (someone I should definitely get above 8GB, true?)
  2. RTX 3070 Ti (but all of these I think are 8GB)
  3. RTX 3060 Ti (older tech, not sure trying to save this money is worth it)
  4. RTX 4060 Ti (seems like better price point but... ?)

Any advice to make my choice easier is appreciated!
 
Congrats on the awesome system, very similar to mine! You will be able to open 200-300 tabs no problem. For any work regarding video or AI does need graphics memory if it's being leveraged.

While I am not necessarily a AMD fan for graphics, to me within your price range would be a radeon 6800xt 16gig card. Solid performing for what it is and holds 16gigs of vram, something you will appreciate.
https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/amd-radeon-rx-6800-xt-review,13.html
 
It will be balanced by Adobe usually having better Intel-Nvidia gpu support, you can consult puget system (they specialized in testing and building pc for specific pro application of the sorts):
https://www.pugetsystems.com/soluti.../adobe-premiere-pro/hardware-recommendations/
Series-vs-30-Series-vs-AMD-Radeon-RX-Overall-Score.png
-30-Series-vs-AMD-Radeon-RX-H264-GPU-Effects-Score.png



For a lot of things a simple 3060 12GB will be a much better choice than much stronger AMD alternative (and could be considered over the 8-10gb stronger alternative), they recommend 6gb of VRAM if you work on 4k video, 12 for 8k and more and they strongly recommand Nvidia.

For photoshop, gpu often does not matter much, if you have multiple 4k monitors at the same time going to an 6gb+ card could be worth it:
https://www.pugetsystems.com/soluti...ons/adobe-photoshop/hardware-recommendations/

The difference between a 3060 and a 3090 can be small:
https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/articles/Adobe-Photoshop---AMD-Radeon-RX-6900-XT-Performance-2028/

I am not sure about the generative AI part for adobe, but I doubt betting on Nvidia would be a mistake:
https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/adobe-and-nvidia-partner-to-unlock-the-power-of-generative-ai

if you need 16gb type of vram for your workload, AMD would be the much simpler-cheaper option right now (you can sli-nvlink 2070-2080 for some tasks or pay a $600-$750 for some used 3090 if you are lucky Quadro P6000 with 24gb sometime go for very low sometime)
 
Thanks guys for the great info!

So I agree the AMD is a better price value, but I have heard from many that nVidia is the way to go for Adobe and AI stuff, and AMD is better for gaming... so as Luke said, AND also with the launch of the 4060, seems like the 3060 price is dropping, these deals are happening more and more, just thinking about getting this and not even waiting until the actual 4060 launch, and getting this PNY GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Verto Dual Fan at $280... just hoping that dual fan is ok compared to mostly 3 fans that these class of cards have?

And I think the 6800XT 16GB is actually out of my price range, seems like minimum over $550.

Also I heard that the 4060 might not even be that much faster so I think the only reason to wait is to save a few extra bucks, but I think right now this is still a pretty good deal at $280?

Then I can just get my case and PSU and be done with it.

FYI there is this, a better "value" but again seems to fall behind nVidia in AI + ray tracing (which may not mean much to me but just saying).
ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT 12gb + Resident Evil 4 Bundle $310

Should I still just go for the 3060 12GB?



***Clears throat*** You can always buy used, lol little self promotion for the FS page.
 
Wicked post! Looks like a 3060 12GB would be best bang for the buck! Darn inflated GPU prices!
 
Yep. Stay away from EVGA XC cards. :) I would look for a used card anyway - depending on where you are - the 30 series is priced really expensive for being 3 year old cards? I would look for a used 3080 - 12gb - either Asus or MSI Trio - or if they're too expensive there - I'd look for the same brand/model but the used 3060 ones - so, 3 fan.
 
3060 12gb @ $280 would be perfect for you. :) I wouldn't worry about 2 vs 3 fans at all, they aren't high wattage cards needing heaps of cooling.
 
So I am def still considering that 3060 but now you are tempting me with a used 3080... I see some 12GB on ebay for about $500-$600 in the last month or so... there are some 10GB for around $400 but not sure if those are that inferior to the 12GB? I mean 20% difference?

IMO I feel like that price point is too high for a used card where I have zero clue what the guy before did with it (OC, dust/overheat, smoker, germs LOL, etc), I am a little OCD with my electronics, and for all this again IMO the 3080 cannot be that much superior to the 3060 for me... maybe I'll have to wait another few seconds here and there for stuff but 90+% of the time I dont think I will see a blatant difference and got the peace of mind of a brand new with warranty item.

Am I correct you think?




