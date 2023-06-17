Best Value GPU for New System

Thanks guys for the great info!



So I agree the AMD is a better price value, but I have heard from many that nVidia is the way to go for Adobe and AI stuff, and AMD is better for gaming... so as Luke said, AND also with the launch of the 4060, seems like the 3060 price is dropping, these deals are happening more and more, just thinking about getting this and not even waiting until the actual 4060 launch, and getting this PNY GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Verto Dual Fan at $280... just hoping that dual fan is ok compared to mostly 3 fans that these class of cards have?



And I think the 6800XT 16GB is actually out of my price range, seems like minimum over $550.



Also I heard that the 4060 might not even be that much faster so I think the only reason to wait is to save a few extra bucks, but I think right now this is still a pretty good deal at $280?



Then I can just get my case and PSU and be done with it.



FYI there is this, a better "value" but again seems to fall behind nVidia in AI + ray tracing (which may not mean much to me but just saying).

ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT 12gb + Resident Evil 4 Bundle $310



Should I still just go for the 3060 12GB?