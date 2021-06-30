Best value current gen GPU at MSRP?

M

mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
2,047
Hi all,

Would like to leave current retail prices out of the current situation -- just a good discussion on value @ MSRP.

I was looking at reviews recently and it seems like the 3060TI at $400 seems to be the best value among the bunch. The difference between the 3060TI and the 3070 doesn't seem like much?

I'm only playing at 1080/144 and maybe will move up to 1440/144 maximum within a few years when a monitor dies.

I've sold all my 'backup' GPUs and am living on a 1070TI which is good enough for my needs with the goal of repopulating my GPUs in my other machines when the price comes down.

Open to AMD cards as well but for some reason, MSRPs of AMD cards in my country are just a tad bit higher than usual. Looking at the 6700XT but that only seems to trade blows with the 3060TI/3070.

So currently, best value out of the bunch seems to be like the 3060TI > 6700XT > 6800/3070? Any reason to target the higher priced cards for my use case?

Thanks :]
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
17,947
If you can find a 3060TI for $400 buy it. But good luck finding one at MSRP.
 
M

mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
2,047
Yeah, willing to wait here ;]

3060 standards are still going at the equivalent of $700-900 around here

Just looking at the performance / value of a 3060TI vs the others.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
17,947
AMD is a good option too. Performance has increased by 9% among the 6800XT cards, it now beats the 3080 in a lot of benchmarks & Fidelity FX is something to seriously consider also, especially at 1080P like you have. I have checked AMD's website every day since they launched and have never seen them in stock. Were gonna be waiting for a long time, probably until the next generation of graphics cards are announced.

I've also heard that AMD has cut production of waffers to APU's and GPU's to have more for their EPYC server chips.

In summery, at $649, the 6800XT is the best value among all the GPU linups, IF you can get it at MSRP.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mda
like this
M

mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
2,047
For maybe $250 more over the 3060TI, the 6800XT is actually very tempting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top