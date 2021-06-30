Best value current gen GPU at MSRP?

Hi all,



Would like to leave current retail prices out of the current situation -- just a good discussion on value @ MSRP.



I was looking at reviews recently and it seems like the 3060TI at $400 seems to be the best value among the bunch. The difference between the 3060TI and the 3070 doesn't seem like much?



I'm only playing at 1080/144 and maybe will move up to 1440/144 maximum within a few years when a monitor dies.



I've sold all my 'backup' GPUs and am living on a 1070TI which is good enough for my needs with the goal of repopulating my GPUs in my other machines when the price comes down.



Open to AMD cards as well but for some reason, MSRPs of AMD cards in my country are just a tad bit higher than usual. Looking at the 6700XT but that only seems to trade blows with the 3060TI/3070.



So currently, best value out of the bunch seems to be like the 3060TI > 6700XT > 6800/3070? Any reason to target the higher priced cards for my use case?



Thanks :]