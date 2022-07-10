Best RTX 3070 GPU for Silverstone GD09 case

I'm planning to re-use my Silverstone Grandia GD09 HTPC case for a new PC build. It's size limits it to GPUs that are under 12.2" (309mm) long and 5.25" (133mm) tall. Pricewise I'm looking for something under $700, which at the moment means an Nvidia RTX 3070. From my searching, the three cards I'm considering that should fit are the Gigabyte Aorus, the EVGA XC3, and the Asus KO OC. Of these three cards, which do you guys think would be better for gaming while keeping case & GPU temperatures low, as well as the fan noise low?11.42" x 5.16" x 2.36", $669.9911.23" x 4.38" x 2", $58310.82" x 5.16" x 2.13", $624.99I'm not sure if the length of the Gigabyte and EVGA cards would be a disadvantage or an advantage. Having a larger GPU means less air and less airflow inside of the case, but it also puts part of the card directly in the path of two of case fans. Initially I was thinking the shorter length of the Asus KO was a must for airflow and temperature, but I'm not sure anymore and am starting to lean towards the EVGA card because it's narrower, cheaper, and requires only a 650W PSU instead of 750W PSU which also saves money.