What headset do you have?I'm currently using a TP Link Archer AX10 which works pretty well for both my Quest 2 and Quest Pro. It has wifi 6 but only 5 ghz signal But it's also dedicated only to VR and very close to where I play. It doesn't work well if I'm far away from it. It was super cheap, actually cheaper than the official link cable.I'm getting the ASUS ZenWiFi Pro ET12 soon, which does wifi 6e with with a 6ghz signal which the Quest Pro can use, Q2 cannot do 6ghz. I'm not sure how much better it will work, but I'm not getting it just for VR either.I haven't seen any good sites/videos for routers and VR. The best router reviews for routers I've seen are from this guy on youtube https://www.youtube.com/@landpet that just tests them with his phone.