Best Reviewed A-MVA Monitor Thread: Read the 1st Post

Discussion in 'Displays' started by NCX, Jan 23, 2014.

    NCX

    NCX [H]ardness Supreme

    This thread contains links mostly-in-depth reviews of the best reviewed monitors which use A-MVA panels. Only LED PWM dimming or Flicker Free/Safe monitors and monitors which use very high PWM frequencies are included. Read about the side effects caused by LED PWM Dimming here. Use Google or Chrome to translate reviews.

    Best 24" Options:
    BenQ GW2470H
    BenQ VW2430WH
    Iiyama X2483HSU

    BenQ GW2470H: Review by Playwares.

    BenQ VW2430WH: =DEAD='s Review
    =DEAD='s Iiyama X2483HSU Review

    =DEAD='s Samsung S24C750P Review
    Svete Hardware's Samsung S24C750P Review

    Best 27" Options:

    iiyama XB2783HSU (not available in North America)
    BenQ EW2740L
    BenQ EW2750ZL
    HP S270C: The HP is curved and has a 1% haze or "Almost-Glossy" coating which enhances image clarity and colour vibrancy
    Asus VN279Q

    =DEAD='s Asus VN279Q Review
    PRAD's Asus VN279Q Review.
    [H]ard Forum VN279Q Thread

    =DEAD='s BenQ EW2740L Review
    PC Monitor's BenQ EW2740L Review
    PRAD's BenQ EW2740L Review

    BenQ EW2705ZL review by PC Monitors
    BenQ EW2705ZL Review by Playwares

    The BenQ GW2460HS should perform like the 27," but there are no reviews.

    =DEAD='s BenQ GW2760HS Review
    PC Monitor's BenQ GW2760HS Review
    PRAD's BenQ GW2760HS Review
    TFT Central's BenQ GW2760HS Review

    Flat Panel HD's Eizo FG2421 Review
    Hardware Norway's Eizo FG2421 Review
    PRAD's Eizo FG2421 Review (Use Google or Chrome to translate)
    Pure PC Review Eizo FG2421
    SWECLOCKERS Eizo FG2421 Review
    TFT Central's Eizo FG2421 Review
    [H]ard Forum Eizo FG2421 Thread (check this thread to read about the Eizos many quality control issues/horrible quality control)

    HP S270C Review by PRAD (Curved VA)

    =DEAD='s Iiyama XB2783HSU
    PRAD's Iiyama XB2783HSU-B1 Review (Use Google or Chrome to translate)

    =DEAD='s Samsung S27C750P Review
    NCX's Samsung S27C750P Review
    PC Monitor's Samsung S27C750P Review
    PRAD's Samsung S27C750P Review
    Samsung S27D590C review by PRAD

    Best 28" Monitors: They have less vibrant colours than the good 24 & 27" 1080p options since they cover less of the sRGB colour space (<90% vs 95%+)
    =DEAD='s Asus VN289Q Review. Read this post. Glossy
    Digital Versus iiyama X2888H Review. Matte
    Playwares ViewSonic VX2858SML Review. Glossy

    Best 32" Options:

    Top Pick: Crossver 32X2-P & Philips BDM3270QP have better colour presets than the BenQ, are completely PWM Free unlike the Samsung (PWM free down to 30% brightness=135cdm/2 which is 2x too bright for dark room use IMO) and free from obvious overshoot ghosting unlike the Acer. Pick the Philips BDM3270QP if it is available from retailers with hassle free return and exchange policies since the Crossover must be ordered from Korean eBay sellers.

    Daywalkers Acer B326HUL Review: It suffers from really obvious overshoot ghosting but has better colour presets than the BenQ.

    Playerwares Crossover 32X2-P Review

    TFT Centrals BenQ BL3200PT Review
    Trusted Reviews BenQ BL3200PT Review

    Philips BDM3270QP Review by Digital Versus
    Philips BDM3270QP review by =DEAD=
    Philips BDM3270QP Review by Sweclockers

    Trusted Reviews Samsung S32D850T Review
    PRADs Samsung S32D850T Review
     
    aboreal

    aboreal n00b

    Could this A-MVA monitors be the best substitutes for my old PW201? Better than IPS or PLS?

    Thanks
     
    Christian88

    Christian88 n00b

    NCX

    NCX [H]ardness Supreme

    The Dell sucks unless one considers very obvious overshoot ghosting, grayish blacks and extreme reflections caused by the glass good things. Some units use LED PWM Dimming.
     
    RMB

    RMB n00b

    NCX,

    which one would you choose of those? Except the Eizo (expensive).
     
    Dcode

    Dcode Limp Gawd

    NCX what do you think to the BL2410PT?

    I know it uses PWM but are there any other problems that you know of?
     
    mathesar

    mathesar [H]ard|Gawd

    Wow that Eizo FG2421 is intriguing.
     
    Bluesun311

    Bluesun311 2[H]4U

    And a major quality control fail. The FG2421 is a design using the rejected panels made for a $6,000 Geographic Info Systems monitor. All of these panels will display one type of visual defect or another. I've been through 4 of them now and not a single one was "good" enough to pass my IS THIS WORTH 600 dollars test. 3 out of 4 of them would restart themselves for no apparent reason, including the NIB one with a center dead pixel (it literally just restarted itself and it has 0 hours on it) I have left which I'm waiting for an RMA form and label from ProVantage to send back. These monitors are also being shipped poorly in very thin manufacturer's packaging with minimal protection and quite a bit of side to side play. My advice: avoid the headache and lost shipping costs.
     
    jeremyshaw

    jeremyshaw [H]ardForum Junkie

    What about the BenQ GW2255? Or is that the wrong kind of *VA? They were being blown out at my local Fry's for ~$85 and I picked up one for the server cabinet. I forgot a 22" widescreen would have trouble fitting into a spot that barely took a 19" 4:3 (dead, but the server is mostly headless), so...


    Is it worth keeping, or should I sell it off? I haven't found much on forums about this monitor, either.

    EDIT: since directly googling the product leads to a dead product link, here is the correct one from BenQ:
    http://www.benq.us/product/monitor/GW2255.
     
    NCX

    NCX [H]ardness Supreme

    Read the thread title...best reviewed, there are no GW2555 reviews. Missing the BenQ EW2740L and PCM'S other reviews which I will add later. Will also add links to the big [H] threads for a few of these.

    I like the Asus since it has a nice stand, slightly better overdrive & better sRGB color space coverage than the 750P & GW276HS, but it has 2x.5khz PWM frequency which I am unsure about. The BL2410 has slow pixels response times, uses PWM & is not semi-glossy. The EW2740L is also pretty nice but I need to re-read PCM'S review.
     
    jeremyshaw

    jeremyshaw [H]ardForum Junkie

    Hence the earlier post. Now I know there are (likely) absolutely no GW2525 reviews.
     
    Mike63

    Mike63 n00b

    I have a GW2255, and this display would seem to be a very good value for the price. The contrast ratio is excellent (as would be expected from a VA panel) and color is as good or better than any low end IPS display. It does suffer from the usual VA contrast shift so that blacks become somewhat lighter towards the corners of the screen. My unit has no dead or stuck pixels, but it does have a minor backlight bleed along the left edge about an inch down from the top. It's not very noticeable even in a dark room looking straight at the screen, but there is a small blob of blue glow if you view the screen at an angle. All in all, I would say the GW2255 is probably a better choice than a low end HP or Dell IPS display. (I'm really not sure why people are so high on IPS, given that most IPS displays have a contrast ratio well under 1000:1.)
     
    CyBoS

    CyBoS n00b

    thats not true, the newer models are PWM free!
     
    Christian88

    Christian88 n00b

    Is there a source for this? And how can you tell if your monitor is PWM free before opening the packaging?
     
    CyBoS

    CyBoS n00b

    CyBoS

    CyBoS n00b

    CrabJuice

    CrabJuice Limp Gawd

    The newer revisions which are PWM free have different model numbers. Those are listed on the outside package. Thus, you can try to contact BenQ for the correct number then contact the retailer to check their product. (And naturally you dont tell the retailer which model number you're interested in before they check it. Cause some of them will just tell you anything you want to hear to make a sale.)
     
    NCX

    NCX [H]ardness Supreme

    I didn't realize that BenQ updated the BL2410PT, still one would have to verify they are buying a PWM free version & the BL2410PT is not semi-glossy which is why it didn't make the list.
     
    killernerd

    killernerd Limp Gawd

    how about the iiyama X2483HSU or the XB2483HSU (which is exactly the same but with adjustable height 'n stuff)?
    Anyone have experience with that one? Or some reason it would be good/bad?
     
    NCX

    NCX [H]ardness Supreme

    killernerd

    killernerd Limp Gawd

    yes, i read that one. But reviews aren't everything.
    you can read dozens of the things, buy the product and still come up unhapy.

    That's why i was wondering if anyone had any personal experience with it. Or if there are other panels like it in the same price range.
     
    NCX

    NCX [H]ardness Supreme

    Liyama products are not available in North America and it is very unlikely that any [H] member owns an XB248HSU. A quick Google search reveals that most customer reviews are from non-English sites...have fun :)
     
    killernerd

    killernerd Limp Gawd

    really? I didn't know that...

    I did (finally) find some other reviews and they are overall quite good. There's always the odd one out ofcourse.
    I couldn't find any dealbreaking cons apart from the "slower" response times but with overdrive it does manage to get below 16ms so it should be fine.

    That said I'm getting two of these, if i find the time i'll post my findings here.
     
    Degrader

    Degrader n00b

    Well, I have the X2483HSU. I really like it, vivid and natural colors and very great viewing angles, especially for an AMVA panel. Contrast is also good. I've seen different VA panels, I had for example the Samsung 2333T (cPVA), but the X2483 offers much and much better color reproduction, viewing angles and respone times. 2333T had some back light bleeding, but the X2483 doesn't have it. Also, no PWM and very nice coating has been used, semi glossy.
    For some test results (which are outstanding), see:

    http://nl.hardware.info/vergelijkingstabel/639158/geen_username/monitoren-vergelijkingstabel-2

    And for the review:

    http://uk.hardware.info/reviews/5152/iiyama-prolite-xb2483hsu-review-true-colours
     
    sbaragnaus

    sbaragnaus n00b

    Hi Degrader, thanks for your review. How does X2483HSU performs with external hdmi sources, such as Xbox or blu-ray?

    Thanks
     
    amd7674

    amd7674 [H]ard|Gawd

    Asus VN279QL or Samsung S27C750P for my kids 8 and 5 years old.
    It is to do their homework (word, browser, flash apps). I believe both are PMW free and should be good choices. My other choice is Dell U2414H (smaller with IPS pannel). Pretty much the same price...

    Please help me decide :)
     
    Degrader

    Degrader n00b

    I don't know. I've connected with HDMI to the pc only. But it doesn't have an option like HDMI black level like the Samsungs monitors for example.
     
    Thradya

    Thradya n00b

    So, is Asus worth it over GW2760HS? Due to poor availability down here, price difference is 50%.
    I need an all-in-one solution for watching TV series, browsing web and occasional gaming. Thoughts?
     
    kossair

    kossair n00b

    Philips 284e5qhad being reviewed by pcmonitors. Hopefully, it will live up to expectations.
     
    NCX

    NCX [H]ardness Supreme

    The main advantage of the Asus is the height adjustable stand which is definitely not worth paying 50% more for.
     
    CyBoS

    CyBoS n00b

    where do you know that from? At prad.de they say that its pixel response times are good for gaming and whatching movies and the monitor has no longer PWM. So shouldnt it be worth to reconsider?
     
    mstrmind5

    mstrmind5 n00b

    Looking to upgrade from my old AOC N20WB. Something largely for watching movies/tv shows with general browing and some very light gaming as well using Intel HD 4600 integrated graphics from an i5-4440.

    I'm drawn to the GW2760HS as it seems to match my needs and at a good price (£190). Just concerned about the size and pixel size and sharpness, having never used or viewed a monitor of this size before.
     
    NCX

    NCX [H]ardness Supreme

    It suffers from strong overshoot when using the AMA Premium setting (comparable to Samsung 750P's Fastest setting), the pixel response times are slow when using the lower AMA High, there is no way to ensure one gets a PWM free version and it is not semi-glossy. The AMA Premium setting is probably fine for most gamers but some of the 27" models offer more balanced over drive in terms of pixel transition speed and overshoot ghosting.

    VA panels need to be semi-glossy and PWM free to qualify for this thread.
     
    Valnar

    Valnar 2[H]4U

    Any of them around 22-24" (max) with a ratio of 16:10?
     
    sbaragnaus

    sbaragnaus n00b

    Yesterday I've bought an Iiyama ProLite XB2483HSU. I't connected via DVI but I don't like very much its color rendering; they are not vivid as I'd like and also some test at www.lagom.nl/lcd-test/ fails; monitors burns some highlights tests and don't pass sharpness test.

    :confused:
     
    geok1ng

    geok1ng 2[H]4U

    The thread title is either misleading or oriented towards your preferences. for example, walking the fine line between semi-glossy 2760 and semi-matte 2410 would not be to everyone taste. There is another problem in that Benqs tends to update the panel and/or firmware inside the monitor without changing part numbers, as was done with the 2400 and 2410. My "old" BL2400 has the same panel of the "new" Gw2450.

    I would take semi-matte over semi-glossy if pictures showed that kind of reflections. Not all of us use the monitor inside dark basements of our mom's house;)
     
    kossair

    kossair n00b

    You clearly have no idea what you're talking about. Yes, the screen is slighty reflective when it's off, but it will look just like "your" precious matte coated screen when it's on. Actually, it'll look sharper without the horrible crystalline effect and colors more vibrant and accurate.

    I don't know what you were trying to achieve with your last sentence, and I don't even want to get into that, because it's just silly.
     
    Siamese Almeida

    Siamese Almeida [H]Lite

    I'm almost entirely sure all 2760HS models are PWM-free. Older 2760 and 2760HM models aren't (newer 2760HM are).
     
    kossair

    kossair n00b

    Philips 284e5qhad review out on pcmonitors. Disappointing...:(
     
    Firepc

    Firepc Limp Gawd

    Yeah. Not responsive, flickering backlight. Bah.
     
