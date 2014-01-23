Best Reviewed A-MVA Monitor Thread: Read the 1st Post

This thread contains links mostly-in-depth reviews of the best reviewed monitors which use A-MVA panels. Only LED PWM dimming or Flicker Free/Safe monitors and monitors which use very high PWM frequencies are included. Read about the side effects caused by LED PWM Dimming here. Use Google or Chrome to translate reviews. Best 24" Options: BenQ GW2470H BenQ VW2430WH Iiyama X2483HSU BenQ GW2470H: Review by Playwares. BenQ VW2430WH: =DEAD='s Review =DEAD='s Iiyama X2483HSU Review =DEAD='s Samsung S24C750P Review Svete Hardware's Samsung S24C750P Review Best 27" Options: iiyama XB2783HSU (not available in North America) BenQ EW2740L BenQ EW2750ZL HP S270C: The HP is curved and has a 1% haze or "Almost-Glossy" coating which enhances image clarity and colour vibrancy Asus VN279Q =DEAD='s Asus VN279Q Review PRAD's Asus VN279Q Review. [H]ard Forum VN279Q Thread =DEAD='s BenQ EW2740L Review PC Monitor's BenQ EW2740L Review PRAD's BenQ EW2740L Review BenQ EW2705ZL review by PC Monitors BenQ EW2705ZL Review by Playwares The BenQ GW2460HS should perform like the 27," but there are no reviews. =DEAD='s BenQ GW2760HS Review PC Monitor's BenQ GW2760HS Review PRAD's BenQ GW2760HS Review TFT Central's BenQ GW2760HS Review Flat Panel HD's Eizo FG2421 Review Hardware Norway's Eizo FG2421 Review PRAD's Eizo FG2421 Review (Use Google or Chrome to translate) Pure PC Review Eizo FG2421 SWECLOCKERS Eizo FG2421 Review TFT Central's Eizo FG2421 Review [H]ard Forum Eizo FG2421 Thread (check this thread to read about the Eizos many quality control issues/horrible quality control) HP S270C Review by PRAD (Curved VA) =DEAD='s Iiyama XB2783HSU PRAD's Iiyama XB2783HSU-B1 Review (Use Google or Chrome to translate) =DEAD='s Samsung S27C750P Review NCX's Samsung S27C750P Review PC Monitor's Samsung S27C750P Review PRAD's Samsung S27C750P Review Samsung S27D590C review by PRAD Best 28" Monitors: They have less vibrant colours than the good 24 & 27" 1080p options since they cover less of the sRGB colour space (<90% vs 95%+) =DEAD='s Asus VN289Q Review. Read this post. Glossy Digital Versus iiyama X2888H Review. Matte Playwares ViewSonic VX2858SML Review. Glossy Best 32" Options: Top Pick: Crossver 32X2-P & Philips BDM3270QP have better colour presets than the BenQ, are completely PWM Free unlike the Samsung (PWM free down to 30% brightness=135cdm/2 which is 2x too bright for dark room use IMO) and free from obvious overshoot ghosting unlike the Acer. Pick the Philips BDM3270QP if it is available from retailers with hassle free return and exchange policies since the Crossover must be ordered from Korean eBay sellers. Daywalkers Acer B326HUL Review: It suffers from really obvious overshoot ghosting but has better colour presets than the BenQ. Playerwares Crossover 32X2-P Review TFT Centrals BenQ BL3200PT Review Trusted Reviews BenQ BL3200PT Review Philips BDM3270QP Review by Digital Versus Philips BDM3270QP review by =DEAD= Philips BDM3270QP Review by Sweclockers Trusted Reviews Samsung S32D850T Review PRADs Samsung S32D850T Review