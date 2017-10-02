Best chair I ever sat in - $144. Serta Hensley

Archaea, can you measure from the seat of the chair where you rear end rests to the top for me? I am 6'5" but only have a 34" inseam so my torso is taller then most and most chairs just are not tall enough for me. I would really appreciate it since I wanna order one before I head to bed for my early flight to Vegas tomorrow.
 
WTF..I added one to cart and selected "ship when available" and it shows up @ 179. I added the 20% coupon and it applied fine but didn't drop the price a single cent. I was going to roll the dice on it for 144 but 179 makes me kinda wonder if I should just wait.
 
I'm close to your size but 250ish.. finding a comfy chair is tuff! I'd be on it if I needed a chair!

Chair looks good!
 
ccityinstaller said:
Archaea, can you measure from the seat of the chair where you rear end rests to the top for me? I am 6'5" but only have a 34" inseam so my torso is taller then most and most chairs just are not tall enough for me. I would really appreciate it since I wanna order one before I head to bed for my early flight to Vegas tomorrow.
It's for big and tall.. the back looks plenty tall.. if roll the dice.
 
Does this have that bonded leather stuff? I wouldn't really recommend it...I've had a chair or two with that stuff and eventually it starts to crack and peel off.
 
ccityinstaller said:
Archaea, can you measure from the seat of the chair where you rear end rests to the top for me? I am 6'5" but only have a 34" inseam so my torso is taller then most and most chairs just are not tall enough for me. I would really appreciate it since I wanna order one before I head to bed for my early flight to Vegas tomorrow.
It's taller than most. One of the reasons I like this chair so much is it has the suspension to lift my big upper body back up when I'm leaning back! Most chairs I sit in I just almost fall backwards. I'm too heavy in the upper body. Was a weight lifter for a solid decade or so. People see me and ask if I was a college football player fairly regularly. Just trying to relay my build for you to make an informed decison.

Shows to be about 27 - 28" from sear to back rest height - But it'll be more considering your butt will sink into the comfy cloud (i mean chair). And no swamp @$$ either. I can sit in this thing all day for a extended gaming session with no issue.

At this price --- heck, even at $180 don't think twice -- since your a bigger guy.

I'll vouch for it. Mine is almost a year old. I sit in it nearly every day for a couple hours at least. It still looks brand new and feels like brand new. No flaking or peeling of any sort!

IMG_0751.JPG
IMG_0752.JPG
IMG_0753.JPG
 
Oh. And I should have mentioned 400lb weight limit with the longest (8-10) hour seated duration comfort rating and 10 year warranty. Think of it as a comfy Serta mattress for your rear end. (It actually uses serta bedsprings under memory foam in the seat)
 
Thanks for the measurements Archaea but I am going to have to pass..My current chair with the headrest moved all the way up to it's highest position comes in at 30.5", and it is still a good 2-3" lower then I really need it to be. I am not your average person, based both on my size (6'5" 250lb but slowly working down to 235-240) and the fact I have a ton of neck issues thanks to an accident 8 years ago when a trash truck ran a red light and hit me.

I have a ton of chronic pain issues and it makes sitting in a desk chair hard. I usually work from the desk chair but many days I sit in my Lane Big Man series recliner since it is ~48" tall and supports my neck and head properly. If I could only get a friggin TV that has low enough input lag to not make me motion sick and VRR and I would never sit in a desk chair again!
 
Archaea said:
Oh. And I should have mentioned 400lb weight limit with the longest (8-10) hour seated duration comfort rating and 10 year warranty. Think of it as a comfy Serta mattress for your rear end. (It actually uses serta bedsprings under memory foam in the seat)
If it were at least 31"-33" tall I would gladly give it a whirl even at full price based on your recommendation! :(
 
i have the next model down & paid a little more for it. i dont regret the purchase at all, so...this is a steal. this one is almost exactly the same, just a little more padding. the back is high enough for me to rest my head comfortably (higher than my neck), it has a deep seat, & definitely enough legroom.

it is bonded/faux leather, but ive had mine for a year & it hasnt started to crack yet...& i game in this chair every day.
 
ccityinstaller said:
WTF..I added one to cart and selected "ship when available" and it shows up @ 179. I added the 20% coupon and it applied fine but didn't drop the price a single cent. I was going to roll the dice on it for 144 but 179 makes me kinda wonder if I should just wait.
Same here.
Coupon says applied but doesn't affect the total.

I thought maybe it gets applied when you check out, but then Paypal is telling me the charge is $193.49.

No deal.

ETA: I did an online chat and they applied the coupon. So got the $144 price plus $13.50 tax.


.
 
This chair's everyday price is between $300 and $350 at stores. $179 is already a steep sale. The coupon is gravy! I'm glad it worked for you when you contacted the CSR.
Unless they've cheapened the manufacturing somehow (which I doubt) it's a heck of a sale. (Not one of those, every week type faux sales). I expect you'll be pleased!
 
I ordered one. Coupon only works when its in stock. I had 4 available at my local store, so I have to pick it up, but I got it for $145 out the door with the 20% coupon and the 5% pick it up savings. I've had my current chair for 10+ years and the hydraulic base doesn't even work anymore...lol. It's probably about time for a replacement.
 
Archaea said:
It's taller than most. One of the reasons I like this chair so much is it has the suspension to lift my big upper body back up when I'm leaning back! Most chairs I sit in I just almost fall backwards. I'm too heavy in the upper body. Was a weight lifter for a solid decade or so.
Snatch and clean and jerk?
 
I actually like the https://www.staples.com/Tempur-Pedic-Mesh-Computer-and-Desk-Office-Chair-Fixed-Arms-Black-Black-TP7000-RAV-COAL/product_1539761 better. Staples had it on sale for $150 off not too long ago when I picked it up. Plus it accepts the head rest https://www.amazon.com/Lorell-Hi-Back-Chair-Headrest-Black/dp/B00P85C6OU/ref=pd_sbs_196_1?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=WPH6CQ5Z2730J66RQD34 perfectly. Love the chair. No sinking into the bolts at the bottom and the tempur material is awesome.
 
Deal breaker is the pneumatic height adjustment. Eventually, all of them leave you sitting at ground level. Especially if you're a big heavy dude(ette). I understand short people don't like chairs high up which leave their feet dangling (when us big people use a screw type adapter in some chairs to set them to OUR comfort height). But I don't like having to get up from sitting ten inches from the floor after the pneumatic whatever wears out. If, OTOH, you get to depreciate your business equipment, perhaps it would last for a few years, then you buy another one.

My Steelcase chairs with the screw adjusters are now over 30 years old. And still work perfectly.
 
Judging from the wear on Archaea's pics, it might be 'bonded' leather. I'd MUCH rather have some synthetic material or cloth than ground up and glued together leather, stamped with a leather pattern. It's not structurally sound and flakes to pieces in short order.

Geez, I'd like a good chair. Wished I lived in a bigger city where I might be able to get my hand on some business cast-off for a good discount. I used to get old Steelcase chairs on the cheap at flea markets. They were obviously old, but they were strong as hell and still worked.
 
Looks comfy though I wonder about durability and stickiness if sitting in it for long periods of time - same issue with leather car seats in summer.
 
Docjon said:
Judging from the wear on Archaea's pics, it might be 'bonded' leather. I'd MUCH rather have some synthetic material or cloth than ground up and glued together leather, stamped with a leather pattern. It's not structurally sound and flakes to pieces in short order.

Geez, I'd like a good chair. Wished I lived in a bigger city where I might be able to get my hand on some business cast-off for a good discount. I used to get old Steelcase chairs on the cheap at flea markets. They were obviously old, but they were strong as hell and still worked.
The wear on my chair? What wear are you referring to?

It's nearly a year old. I use it nearly every day for a couple hours and more on weekends gaming. Occasionally I work from home in this chair. I weigh 275lbs.

It could still pass for new both in cushion and cosmetics. A typical $100 range chair will have a completely flat cushion and broken arms or back in one years time with someone my size---I know from several previous experiences.
 
Well I ordered one. 6'4" but I'm ripped, about 210lbs, ankle dolphin tat on one leg, butterfly on the other; and I have this one ring, when I turn it around it's a bald eagle.
 
I'm so tempted to get one of these chairs. I keep talking myself... then I see this thread back at the top again and I have to talk myself out of buying one all over again lol
 
Archaea said:
The wear on my chair? What wear are you referring to?

It's nearly a year old. I use it nearly every day for a couple hours and more on weekends gaming. Occasionally I work from home in this chair. I weigh 275lbs.

It could still pass for new both in cushion and cosmetics. A typical $100 range chair will have a completely flat cushion and broken arms or back in one years time with someone my size---I know from several previous experiences.
Yeah, my bad. I thought those seams were supposed to be smooth leather, but I see now that they did something else with it, and they look very similar to a new chair.

 
Yeah, those seams did look separated at first, but that's how the new one is.

Maybe they had trouble with the seams there and added "expansion strips" on them.
Or maybe it's just part of the two tone design.... dunno.

ETA: Looks like they carried that "seam theme" into the seat back too.

.


seams.jpg
 
Reanimation_LP said:
Deal seems to be dead. Sadface, I've been looking at this chair for a while now. :(
Likewise. I'm pretty sure I've sat in this at the local office depot and like dit but couldn't bite on the 350+ price tag for how sturdy it felt.

I've tried the top recommend Herman Miller and Steel Case chairs, hell I got a Leap v2 for 75 bucks and while they're good, they lack something. They definitely feel sturdy as hell and I can sit in them for hours, they just lack a plush comfort feel one might want for a home office. Plus they are not so forgiving when sitting in non-perfect posture positions. Oh and their backs are way to low so no leaning back to relax while watching netflix.
 
sirmonkey1985 said:
noooooo i missed the sale.. son of a bitch..
Yeah me too. My exec's chair is starting to feel uncomfortable even with adding an extra 2" of memfoam padding to my ass. Starting to feel the stiffness/pain in the lower back waistline and under my buttcheeks :( Been looking at the Autonomous Ergochair as a replacement along with a new desk.
 
