Best chair I ever sat in - $144. Serta Hensley

ccityinstaller said: Archaea , can you measure from the seat of the chair where you rear end rests to the top for me? I am 6'5" but only have a 34" inseam so my torso is taller then most and most chairs just are not tall enough for me. I would really appreciate it since I wanna order one before I head to bed for my early flight to Vegas tomorrow. Click to expand...

It's taller than most. One of the reasons I like this chair so much is it has the suspension to lift my big upper body back up when I'm leaning back! Most chairs I sit in I just almost fall backwards. I'm too heavy in the upper body. Was a weight lifter for a solid decade or so. People see me and ask if I was a college football player fairly regularly. Just trying to relay my build for you to make an informed decison.Shows to be about 27 - 28" from sear to back rest height - But it'll be more considering your butt will sink into the comfy cloud (i mean chair). And no swamp @$$ either. I can sit in this thing all day for a extended gaming session with no issue.At this price --- heck, even at $180 don't think twice -- since your a bigger guy.I'll vouch for it. Mine is almost a year old. I sit in it nearly every day for a couple hours at least. It still looks brand new and feels like brand new. No flaking or peeling of any sort!