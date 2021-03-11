Best bang for the buck x570 MB (Gaming and basic use)

So, my long in the tooth MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium (someone deserves a slap for that name) is starting to go. Nothing specific or drastic, just loss of stability in the last year and a BIOS that's always had trouble keeping settings (esp. fan curves). It's been RMA'd before and MSI seems to have given up on it- much of their ecosystem of MB programs don't work on it, despite marketing swearing they do.So, I'm looking to upgrade to a Zen3 something soon, probably a Ryzen 7 5800x processor. Already have M.2's to swap, but might need new RAM (CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000). I started looking for a good x570 and have been blown away at the price differences between fairly similar looking boards, so here is my list that I'd love to hear anyone's experience with.MSI MPG X570 Gaming PRO CarbonMSI X570 TomahawkGigabyte X570 Gaming XGigabyte X570 AORUS EliteAsus AM4 TUF Gaming X570-PlusAsus TUF Gaming X570-PROAsus Prime X570-ProASRock AM4/X570 Steel LegendAs it's going into a white TT P3 case, I have to admit I'm hoping to hear about the ASRock, it would look good in there.Thanks in advance to the people that rebuild yearly!