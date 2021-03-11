Best bang for the buck x570 MB (Gaming and basic use)

DWolvin
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 13, 2002
- Messages
- 2,524
So, my long in the tooth MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium (someone deserves a slap for that name) is starting to go. Nothing specific or drastic, just loss of stability in the last year and a BIOS that's always had trouble keeping settings (esp. fan curves). It's been RMA'd before and MSI seems to have given up on it- much of their ecosystem of MB programs don't work on it, despite marketing swearing they do.
So, I'm looking to upgrade to a Zen3 something soon, probably a Ryzen 7 5800x processor. Already have M.2's to swap, but might need new RAM (CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000). I started looking for a good x570 and have been blown away at the price differences between fairly similar looking boards, so here is my list that I'd love to hear anyone's experience with.
MSI MPG X570 Gaming PRO Carbon
MSI X570 Tomahawk
Gigabyte X570 Gaming X
Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite
Asus AM4 TUF Gaming X570-Plus
Asus TUF Gaming X570-PRO
Asus Prime X570-Pro
ASRock AM4/X570 Steel Legend
As it's going into a white TT P3 case, I have to admit I'm hoping to hear about the ASRock, it would look good in there.
Thanks in advance to the people that rebuild yearly!
So, I'm looking to upgrade to a Zen3 something soon, probably a Ryzen 7 5800x processor. Already have M.2's to swap, but might need new RAM (CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000). I started looking for a good x570 and have been blown away at the price differences between fairly similar looking boards, so here is my list that I'd love to hear anyone's experience with.
MSI MPG X570 Gaming PRO Carbon
MSI X570 Tomahawk
Gigabyte X570 Gaming X
Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite
Asus AM4 TUF Gaming X570-Plus
Asus TUF Gaming X570-PRO
Asus Prime X570-Pro
ASRock AM4/X570 Steel Legend
As it's going into a white TT P3 case, I have to admit I'm hoping to hear about the ASRock, it would look good in there.
Thanks in advance to the people that rebuild yearly!