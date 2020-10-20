Best air cooled case?

Hello All,
I don't think I am ready to head into the water cooled arena just yet. I looked around the forum and and I wanted to know if any one had any particular favorites of air cooled cases as of today?
I liked the idea of 2 , 200mm fans in this case, but I am sure there are cheaper knock offs. However, I really have enjoyed my HAF 912.
I don't think I am ready to head into the water cooled arena just yet. I looked around the forum and and I wanted to know if any one had any particular favorites of air cooled cases as of today?
I liked the idea of 2 , 200mm fans in this case, but I am sure there are cheaper knock offs. However, I really have enjoyed my HAF 912.