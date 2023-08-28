Best 2TB SSD for my needs?

Hi all, I have an x399 Threadripper build that I am wanting to upgrade storage if it makes sense. I am not a gamer. I aquire a lot of media online and do some post processing and then move it to my NAS. I am currently using a 2TB WD Black drive for this. I like the longevity/ reliability but it is so slowww. Given that my system supports PCIe Gen. 3, not sure if it's better to get an NVME Gen. 4, Gen 3 or SATA SSD. I want something not only that will be as fast as possible but also something with good longevity that won't break the bank. I have been looking at the Samsung 980 Pro, 970 and 870 evo. Additionally, I intend to hold on to my system as long as possible but Microsoft might limit that with future OS not supporting my MOBO.



Thoughts?