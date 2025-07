I don't actually see that as a bad thing. Being able to go with 3 engineers (if you're vehicle based) but want to mix up your small arms types for when your vehicles are downed it can be nice. If you 3 were going to be engineers, you were going to be engineers regardless. You can also see some people playing other classes more because they're not locked out of certain weapon types.



Though BF4 had a decent mix. Most classes had 3 types of weapons to choose from, if I recall every class could use carbines, DMRs, and shotguns. Then one type was unique to each class, full size rifles for Assault, large caliber precision rifles to Recon, LMGs to Support, SMGs to Engineer. Might be a good compromise. Though truthfully the class type weapon restrictions did not make a whole lot of sense. Typically it merged two different roles into one. Assistant Gunner (carrying extra ammo) mixed with Automatic Riflemen/machine gunners and whatnot. I know the older BF games had more classes, I think BF2 had 8 classes. BF3 cut it down to 4 so there was a lot of overlap.