Alternate history ww1 apparently. LOL at the "eat my own hat" quote in your sig.WW1 setting confirmed? I am excite.
I will punch your kitten for anyone pre-ordering this game to get the 'Hellfighter Pack' or pre-ordering it period. If you do not have a kitten, I will supply one, punch it, and give it to you.
Must say though, I got to see where this is going. Could work.
So is alternate history is how they will get around the lack of weaponry / gadgets if it was a straight up WW1 game? If so this will probably have some sort of steampunk-ish type quailty to it? I'll admit I was hoping for 2143, but i'm interested to see what they show us in a few hours.
Did EA hire the guy who named the Xbox One for this game?
So are we starting over at number one again? whats gonna happen when we get to 3?
All of a sudden Battlefield Hardline looks like a masterpiece.
Does Hardline still suck or has it changed?
No. WW1. It's actually a pretty clever name, unlike the XB1.
I am intrigued but at the same time, I know it's DICE / EA and I know the BS they pull so, we'll see.
Why not name it Battlefield WWI or something along those lines instead of Battlefield 1 which sounds like its the first in the series when we already have 2, 3, and 4?
Second to bf4, hardline is the most played game in the house. Third is witcher
Just like every other Battlefield game, I'm sure your avatar will be superhuman and fling around LMG's like they were nothing.Crap! How am I going to pray and spray with something from WW1?
If you can find a populated game on PC, it still sucks.
I was skeptical before, but now I'm cautiously optimistic. There wasn't much interesting about WWI in actual history that could play well with Battlefield's gameplay style. But an alternate history could bring some neat opportunities.not interested in ww1.
ww2 or bust.