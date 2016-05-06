BATTLEFIELD 1

I like the WW I idea, not a fan of the alternate history just so the fucking COD kiddies can have 10000 accessories to add to their weapons......would prefer a game that is not an endless level wheel to get the next piece of cheese.



BF1942 had no lvl ups, no BS to put on your guns and was one of the best FPS's ever as it was all about gameplay, tactics, teamwork etc. Not having to lvl up to get a scope so you can rape lower lvl ppl by shooting them from farther away.



Thus why I have 200+ hours into RB6 Siege......no bullshit lvl wheel. Points unlock classes/characters and there are very few cheap scopes etc. It is 99.99999% about skill.



Hope they don't fuck this all up by having laser guns and shit.