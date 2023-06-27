STEAM Link
" BattleBit Remastered is a low-poly, massive multiplayer FPS, supporting 254 players per server. Battle on a near-fully destructible map with various vehicles! "
For anyone that doesn't know, this is the game you have been waiting for to scratch that bf4 itch.
I haven't had this much fun since the BF1 launch. Let me know if anyone wants to clan up to play a few rounds. I'm still new and figuring out all the load-outs and maps.
Any recommendations? Anyone else enjoying this as much as me?