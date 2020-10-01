B450 compatibility, how guaranteed will it be really?

O

Opus131

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 29, 2016
Messages
199
I know that AMD has reversed course and claimed the new Ryzen will be compatible with B450/X470, but how guaranteed is that going to be?
 
V

Verado

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 16, 2017
Messages
274
Guessing boards with 16mb bios are SOL.
People with MSI (Insert silly name here) MAX boards are pretty much guaranteed to get support.
 
R

Ready4Dis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
2,176
Hard to say really, it's up to the MB manufacturer. 16MB bios doesn't mean you won't get it, just that if you flash you may lose support for older gen stuff with a newer bios. It's a tough spot for a MB manufacturer because that's a bit of effort for a board they sold 3 years ago. On one hand, they want you to buy a new MB (profit, support, etc) and on the other they want happy customers who will buy boards in the future. I wouldn't be surprised if the MSI Gaming Pro Carbon ended up getting support, but it's really hard to know what the manufacturers are thinking at this point. Wish there was a list of what boards are expecting support, but I assume that won't be announced until the chips themselves are announced (or even later).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top