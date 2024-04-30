AW2524HF - 500hz [IPS] --^-- VS --^-- MSI MPG 271QRX- 360hz - [QD-OLED]

Im striving for fastest response times betweek mouse and keyboard strokes to screen.
My work is offline technical drawings, so no internet latency is factored.
The MSI is around £1000, the Alienware £400...
Would you say a QD-LED would beat a IPS panel of the same hz?
Which would you say to get?
Also, I may have to upgrade my GTX1080, any recommendations? I have a 4770k overclocked CPU w/ 32gb ddr4 ram
