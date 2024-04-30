AW2524HF - 500hz [IPS] --^-- VS --^-- MSI MPG 271QRX- 360hz - [QD-OLED]

B

Bobby55

n00b
Joined
Apr 26, 2024
Messages
8
Im striving for fastest response times betweek mouse and keyboard strokes to screen.
My work is offline technical drawings, so no internet latency is factored.

The MSI is around £1000, the Alienware £400...

Would you say a QD-LED would beat a IPS panel of the same hz?

Which would you say to get?

Also, I may have to upgrade my GTX1080, any recommendations? I have a 4770k overclocked CPU w/ 32gb ddr4 ram
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top