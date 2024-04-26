Question Whats the best 24-32" monitor for quicker response times and less input lag?

My main needs are rapid response times between mouse/keyboard actions to screen

All suggestions are very appreciated

My Current considerations

360hz - 0.5ms - Dell Alienware AW2523HF
360hz - 0.5ms - Dell Alienware AW2521H
390hz(Overclocked ) - 0.5ms - Acer Nitro XV252Q Fbmiiprx

Also, does anybody know the difference between AW2523HF and AW2521H

I have a 1080GTX, intend to run 1080p or 2k, would this card be ok for 360hz @ 1080 / 2k?
 
If rapid response times, most likely for FPS gaming I guess, is the most important, OLED is probably what you want, or maybe a TN panel. That was not your question though.
 
KazeoHin said:
Indeed, but it also can do 4k at 240hz if you want to enjoy a game for its graphics.

It's the best of both worlds.
Yes but my point is at 1080p in 32 inch size it's not good for E sports because it is too pixelated to see the enemies. Most competitive players have moved up to 1440p at 27 it's a pretty big difference they won't go back to 1080p.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
Yes but my point is at 1080p in 32 inch size it's not good for E sports because it is too pixelated to see the enemies. Most competitive players have moved up to 1440p at 27 it's a pretty big difference they won't go back to 1080p.
4k is even better. Many prefer 1080p though still.
 
GoldenTiger said:
Incorrect, but you do you.
lol what? I would never play at 1080p or 1440p. So It has nothing to do with me doing me. This was a discussion about high frame rate gaming which is targeted for competitive esports players.
I watch dozens of streamers and professional esports players and know what they run for monitors. 1080p isn't sharp enough to see smaller enemies at range and 4k is too taxing on the gpu creating micro lag. 1440p is the sweet spot. This isn't even debatable, it's just a fact, heh.
 
Guys one thing I should of pointed out, I need the screen actually not for gaming, but offline technical work, so the response time is needed from me to the program.


improwise said:
If rapid response times, most likely for FPS gaming I guess, is the most important, OLED is probably what you want, or maybe a TN panel. That was not your question though.
Could you recommend an OLED / TN Panel better than the alienwares I posted above (which are rated 360hz 0.05ms)

KazeoHin said:
MSI has a 480Hz oled model that is probably the best gaming screen ever made.
Do you have a model number, and is this model rated by any third parties like rtings etc?


KazeoHin said:
Indeed, but it also can do 4k at 240hz if you want to enjoy a game for its graphics.

It's the best of both worlds.
xDiVolatilX said:
No esports player or competitive streamer plays at 4k, and especially not 1080p at 32".
As I said, the sweet spot is 1440p at 27".
Think I have to agree with 2k @ 27" being the efficient spot rn
I can agree with this, a 32 screen would surly add its own delay in screensize alone(ie moving ur eyes such a huge distance)
 
Now you guys mention it, I think I should try to get maximum HZ @ 2k, I accept something like 500Hz 4k is probably years away.
 
If you ask for recommendations, you should probably list your requirements rather than what monitors you have been looking at.
 
