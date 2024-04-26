Question Whats the best 24-32" monitor for quicker response times and less input lag?

My main needs are rapid response times between mouse/keyboard actions to screen
All suggestions are very appreciated
My Current considerations
360hz - 0.5ms - Dell Alienware AW2523HF
360hz - 0.5ms - Dell Alienware AW2521H
390hz(Overclocked ) - 0.5ms - Acer Nitro XV252Q Fbmiiprx
Also, does anybody know the difference between AW2523HF and AW2521H
I have a 1080GTX, intend to run 1080p or 2k, would this card be ok for 360hz @ 1080 / 2k?
