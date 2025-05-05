  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
ATX case that is less than 17" deep

I'm looking to build a mid-tier gaming PC and would like to fit it into a cabinet which is exactly 17" deep. I have 17.5" wide and not opposed (and probably best) to have it turned as the cabinet side is a grate for air flow. I'll likely end up with a 3080 or so video card.

The case will need to support ATX that the largest dimension of 17.5" (444mm). 17" (431mm) would be more ideal so that there is *some* room to move the thing around and slightly better air flow.

I just opened a new tab on 50 cases on Newegg and not a single one of them fit the above criteria. Any suggestions?
 
