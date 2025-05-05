ATX case that is less than 17" deep

I'm looking to build a mid-tier gaming PC and would like to fit it into a cabinet which is exactly 17" deep. I have 17.5" wide and not opposed (and probably best) to have it turned as the cabinet side is a grate for air flow. I'll likely end up with a 3080 or so video card.
The case will need to support ATX that the largest dimension of 17.5" (444mm). 17" (431mm) would be more ideal so that there is *some* room to move the thing around and slightly better air flow.
I just opened a new tab on 50 cases on Newegg and not a single one of them fit the above criteria. Any suggestions?
