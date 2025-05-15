  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

meshify 3

pendragon1

pendragon1

Cat Can't Scratch It
2FA
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
68,813
looks pretty good. i like the front scoop to shoot air to the gpu and the side loading psu filter is smart, aboot time!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37p6icPPoi0

https://www.fractal-design.com/meshify-3-series/

(noise normalized, matched fans, cpu temp)
1747321648011.png


(full blast, matched fans, cpu temp)
1747321906527.png
 
Last edited:
That GPU scoop for airflow is awesome and I can't say I've ever seen that. Also digging the look of the convex/concave/whatever mesh panel on the front. Keep up the good work Fractal! I still have a Meshify C build going strong, other than short GPU accomodation I really liked that one too, and this features some great upgrades.
 
Redirecting the air is the next step in my mind, or by using ducts or 3D printed channels. Overall, this case looks pretty good and it should hold me over until a crazy deluxe case comes along that I like. The vent pattern in the back reminds me of the glowing walls in the Death Star in Star Wars.
 
Last edited:
No gpu support bracket however, no sure if the built in ones are any good anyway, or good looking. I could engineer my own custom metal arm via a mod, and or there is this cool accessory from ASUS ROG, it’s called Herculx, so cool, which is the brand of motherboard and GPU that I am purchasing:
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0041.png
    IMG_0041.png
    1.2 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0040.png
    IMG_0040.png
    1.1 MB · Views: 0
Neo Zuko said:
No gpu support bracket however, no sure if the built in ones are any good anyway, or good looking. I could engineer my own custom metal arm via a mod, and or there is this cool accessory from ASUS ROG, it’s called Herculx, so cool, which is the brand of motherboard and GPU that I am purchasing:
Click to expand...
most cases do not come with a kickstand. why would the case maker be responsible for giant gpus? they should be coming with the cards, which most do if they need it. or use an action figure.

1747418196733.png
 
Last edited:
I decided against this particular case. I do seem to prefer a different look than what this one provides.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Niner
like this
Was hoping GN's chart had the Meshify 2 XL on the list for comparison as well since I have that case. I'll have to see if I can take the 2 removable covers off the front of the PSU cover and fabricate an air ramp towards the GPU.
 
Got the Meshify 3 XL this weekend - started my build (unfortunately have travel so I am not done) and it is sublime to work in. Love it. Only bummer is I bought the $190 one on Best Buy which doesn't have the RGB hub. I am not a big lights guy but I thought it had it included. All good.
 
pendragon1 said:
nice. what gpu is that? i like the looks.
Click to expand...
Thanks! It's the Sapphire 9070 XT Nitro+ - unfortunately the ASUS X870E-E has a bunch of big heatsinks and crap so I'm not able to use the backplate cover for hiding the 12VHPWR - but that's about the only nit pick.

Free photo of rainbow barf. Not sure why the front fans don’t RGB it was labeled RGB on Beat Buy but I like the stealth look and they’re blowing so I’m happy.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1259.jpeg
    IMG_1259.jpeg
    386.5 KB · Views: 0
sk3tch said:
Thanks! It's the Sapphire 9070 XT Nitro+ - unfortunately the ASUS X870E-E has a bunch of big heatsinks and crap so I'm not able to use the backplate cover for hiding the 12VHPWR - but that's about the only nit pick.

Free photo of rainbow barf. Not sure why the front fans don’t RGB it was labeled RGB on Beat Buy but I like the stealth look and they’re blowing so I’m happy.
Click to expand...
Nice build. Did you happen to have any coil whine with your sapphire nitro? I ended up returning mine because it was so bad.. wasn’t sure if it’s just luck to find one without
 
itsanotheruser said:
Nice build. Did you happen to have any coil whine with your sapphire nitro? I ended up returning mine because it was so bad.. wasn’t sure if it’s just luck to find one without
Click to expand...
Thanks! Coincidentally I am selling that card now. I did not have any coil whine. Probably bad luck I have had them over several gens and they've been pretty good. I did have a ASRock SL 9070 XT that I bought open box that had coil whne. I was good with it due to the price, heh.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top