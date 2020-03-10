AT&T lowers price for 1 Gbps fiber to $39.99/$49.99 a month for the first year then $59.99/$69.99 after

Pretty great deal glad their is at least some competition. Lower price is if you have one other AT&T service. You have to call or chat with support to get it if your a existing customer.

*Important some places have a equipment fee added too but lucky our area does not.

https://www.att.com/internet/fiber/

We were paying $70 a month then it was going to go up to $100 a month after a year. Not anymore at least right now.
 
I upgraded just last week to 1gb for 49$, was paying 50$ for 300 Mbps. Nice deal, also I did not have to call or chat with support, I just logged in and clicked change my plan. New config downloaded and updated within 15 mins.
 
Hmm, I'm paying $70/mo, but we're got in when they were offering $70/mo for life (ie no price increase ever). I wonder if it's worth losing that to save $20/mo for the first year and $10/mo afterward.
 
Hmm, I'm paying $70/mo, but we're got in when they were offering $70/mo for life (ie no price increase ever). I wonder if it's worth losing that to save $20/mo for the first year and $10/mo afterward.
Sorry I made a mistake it is actually $20 more after discount.
 
I wish, mine was $70 to start and then went to $90 after the promo. Still not giving it up though their fiber service has been excellent.
 
I wish I could get this I'm paying 120 a month to charter for like 850/30 it's $60 more then the base 200/20 which I was lucky to hit.
 
I saw a flyer here, was $49.95/month but it also said equipment rental charges which they didn't used to charge for (at old rate), not sure if that means you have to use their modem though.

That said, I pay $60/month for 600Mbps, and yeah it's "fast enough" at least the downside, having 15Mbps up is kind of laughable but it's good I never really upload much data, also there is a 1TB/month cap which does such but I've gotten so used to paying $12/month for 2 cell phone lines so it's hard to jump on any other bandwagon.

Well until Sonic gets expanding into this area and charges $40/month I'll stick with what I have, unfortunately now they only have re-sold AT&T at $80/month + equipment fees + all other fees associated with a phone line because they're assholes who think that they need to offer something more not realizing taxes/fees that I'm already paying for on a cell plan will just add another $15/month for a phone that I will never use.
 
