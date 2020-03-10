AT&T lowers price for 1 Gbps fiber to $39.99/$49.99 a month for the first year then $59.99/$69.99 after

I saw a flyer here, was $49.95/month but it also said equipment rental charges which they didn't used to charge for (at old rate), not sure if that means you have to use their modem though.



That said, I pay $60/month for 600Mbps, and yeah it's "fast enough" at least the downside, having 15Mbps up is kind of laughable but it's good I never really upload much data, also there is a 1TB/month cap which does such but I've gotten so used to paying $12/month for 2 cell phone lines so it's hard to jump on any other bandwagon.



Well until Sonic gets expanding into this area and charges $40/month I'll stick with what I have, unfortunately now they only have re-sold AT&T at $80/month + equipment fees + all other fees associated with a phone line because they're assholes who think that they need to offer something more not realizing taxes/fees that I'm already paying for on a cell plan will just add another $15/month for a phone that I will never use.