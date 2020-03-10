AT&T lowers price for 1 Gbps fiber to $39.99/$49.99 a month for the first year then $59.99/$69.99 after

Pretty great deal glad their is at least some competition. Lower price is if you have one other AT&T service. You have to call or chat with support to get it if your a existing customer.
*Important some places have a equipment fee added too but lucky our area does not.
https://www.att.com/internet/fiber/
We were paying $70 a month then it was going to go up to $100 a month after a year. Not anymore at least right now.
*Important some places have a equipment fee added too but lucky our area does not.
https://www.att.com/internet/fiber/
We were paying $70 a month then it was going to go up to $100 a month after a year. Not anymore at least right now.
Last edited: