Asus X670E-E BIOS 1003

Been having issues with Asus bios updates lately...

My system was stable running on 0705 and later on 0805 but 0922 and 0925 have resulted in the system not be able to run my memory at the rated 5600MHz which forced me to revert back to 0805.

I now see has out out its 3rd bios update in less than a month with 1003.

Has anyone tried it and if so are you able to run your memory at the rated speed?
 
The bios goes back to stock settings after the bios update so I'll change the memory back to the DOCP profile but it fails to boot. Works fine on 0705 and 0805 but not on the newer updates for some reason.

The memory is on the QVL list.
 
psy81 said:
The bios goes back to stock settings after the bios update so I'll change the memory back to the DOCP profile but it fails to boot. Works fine on 0705 and 0805 but not on the newer updates for some reason.

The memory is on the QVL list.
yank the battery and power cord, hit the power button a couple times to fully clear it.
 
