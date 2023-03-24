Asus X670E-E BIOS 1003

Been having issues with Asus bios updates lately...



My system was stable running on 0705 and later on 0805 but 0922 and 0925 have resulted in the system not be able to run my memory at the rated 5600MHz which forced me to revert back to 0805.



I now see has out out its 3rd bios update in less than a month with 1003.



Has anyone tried it and if so are you able to run your memory at the rated speed?