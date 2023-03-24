My experiences upgrading an OC 6700K to a Ryzen 7700X. Pics, benchmarks, boot times

Old build:

Put cpu paste on via weird way I have normally just put a pea size shape in the middle of the cpu heatspreader and just put on the cooler. You all said that for Ryzens, more was needed. So following your advice, I put a decent amount on and used a small plastic ziplock bag to finger spread the paste around best I could. In my gaming benchmarks, I see highs of 75-85C, so I guess thats considered cool for Zen 5s. Standard operating temperature during office work is 40-50C Mobo nvme is a PITA to get off. The nvme heatsink that goes over 2 nvmes requires that I take off the plastic over the thermal heatsink. I take it off and placed the heatsink onto the nvmes. I realized that I didn’t line up one of the end screws correctly and let me tell, I had the worst time taking this fucker off. Like I am trying to use strength, but just enough to free it, and not enough to shatter the 2 drives underneath, one of which is my fucking OS. I had to take a plastic wedge tool to slowly twist the heatsink left and right. Figured out the best way to get it off was to use the thin piece, remove a pci case slot, and come in through that slot, put the wedge right underneath the far left nvme, and pop it up. Don’t go left/right, go up from underneath. Huge PITA, but easy now that I know how. Ftpm corruption screen. I didn’t have ftpm as part of my last build, so curious that something that is brand new is now saying it needs to reset or keep the previous one. Pressing Y or N ( I did this a few times) has no impact. See the next problem. No bootable devices. The mobo wouldn’t detect any bootable drives even though my os drive was clearly listed in bios. The solution was to: Turn off ftpm Turn on CSM and enable ‘storage boot via legacy’ Windows needed to be reactivated I replaced the cpu, mobo, ram and Windows deactivates my product key. I went to Settings/Update/Activation and entered it, says it can’t work anymore. Solution (https://windowsreport.com/key-cant-be-used-to-activate-windows/) Cmd prompt w/ admin slmgr –rearm slmgr /upk Reboot Go back to Settings/Update/Activation. At this point (for me), it was now linked to my MS Store account. Chrome causes massive spin up in temps, noise, frequency So wtf is wrong with Chrome? I’m doing nothing, like nothing on my pc other than 3 chrome tabs and suddenly all fans spin up to full fucking blast. The cpu temp is spiking as are the clockspeeds. But looking at the CPU load, it’s 6%??? It’s barely being used. As soon as I close tab, it settles back down. And it doesn't always do this either. Solution: After getting the various case fans re-optimized via Fan Control, and closing up my case, it’s nowhere near as bad. Also, this rarely happens anymore. I think the CPU is learning and getting broken in, so to speak. Migrate system from old nvme to new nvme Disk Genius System Migration from old drive to new. Rebooted to Windows. Shut off pc Removed old drive Turned on PC, it automatically used new drive. Shut off pc, plugged in old drive, start pc. Boots into Windows, verified old drive was now F:, not C:. Format old drive Eco Mode Love love love love this. This should have been enabled by default. Located in Bios, PBO, you can select the 65w thermal profile. The result? Basically 0 fps drop, but massive 15C drop during gaming. During desktop, I’m at 40-50C with fans pretty quiet. I can understand why reddit raves about this Boot Results These boot times took into account all bios version released thus far. These are the 809, 821 and 1222. Turning on Memory Context Restore did drastically reduce boot times, but it was never stable as I got BSODs. I see there are 2 new bios versions since I did all this testing. I’ll try again in a few months after reddit approves. Overall, I don’t find the boot times to be bad. Yes, its 10s longer for sleep/hibernate and yes, thats where 99% of my usage is. Still, its just 10 seconds, not anything to really complain about. It’s either tied or quicker in all other scenarios. These 7700X times are identical on my new SD850X compared to my older WD Black 512GB. CrystalDiskMark said my SD850X has 7300/6600 compared to the 1500/800. How is it that these boot times are exactly the same? Cool Boot turnon 6700K: 0s to post, 40s to Windows. Total 40s 7700X: 30s to post, 10s to Windows. Total 40s Winner: Tie Restart 6700K: 20s to wait for Windows to restart, 25s waiting after post, 20s to Windows. Total 65s 7700X: 10s to wait for Windows to restart, 27s waiting after post, 14s to Windows. Total: 51s Winner: 7700X Sleep/hibernate 6700K: 0s to post, 30s to Windows. Total 30s 7700X: 30s to post, 10s to Windows. Total 40s Winner: 6700K Shutdown Less than 5s for both CPUs Winner: Tie Gaming Performance Results Summary: On the official specs, the ‘max boost clock’ is listed as being 5.4ghz on 1 core. After the below benchmarking session, OpenHW shows me being at 5550mhz on all cores, max 75.4C. This is stock Eco mode 65w. Silicon Lottery winner? Great Cooling? Not sure. On normal mode, I was 90C. As you can see, 0 FPS difference between normal mode and eco mode. Except for Borderlands 3 (1080 too), all testing was 1440 since thats what I play at. No difference between DDR-4800 and DDR-6000. You can ignore the crash, I had Memory Context Restore on, that's why it crashed. Borderlands 3 - High Settings This is a strange one. You see a massive improvement from stock 6700K to the OC 6700K, as expected. But then to the 7700X, with 2x the ram and faster, you see no difference at all. Not at 1080 or 1440. Perhaps GPU bound? You can ignore the minimums, my eyes didn't see it going below 100. The delid OC 6700K certainly runs cool, it's a full 12C less than the 7700X Normal. Eco helps things somewhat. Far Cry New Dawn - High Settings Don’t have stock 6700K results, just OC and 7700X Eco. At 1440, 45% improvement across the board. God Of War (Lake) - Medium/High settings Custom benchmark. I manually take Krotos out on the boat and do a lap around the huge lake. Holy shit balls. Like rape my fucking mouth. The 6700K OC was struggling in this game, getting 40-60s FPS on this massive lake. Meanwhile the 7700X gets triple to quadruple the fps????? Fuuuuuuu Middle Earth: Shadow of War The OC 6700K got 91 fps, 7700X got 111 fps for 22% improvement. This was more in line with what I expected at this resolution. Shadow of the Tomb Raider: The OC 6700K got 86 fps, 7700X got 122 fps for 42% improvement. Unigine Heaven Not great, but a decent benchmark The OC 6700K got 63 fps, 7700X got 95 fps for 43% improvement. Lasting Thoughts Overall noisier than my delid 6700k. It runs hotter, as expected, so I set the fan curve not quite as aggressive. It’s gotten alot better the past few weeks though, almost as if it’s learning. While I am typing this, I can’t hear it at all, and I’ve been chilling at 45C. Still, during games, I do hear the fans more. I cannot emphasize enough, activate Eco mode in the bios. ~0 fps drop, +15C drop in temps for gaming. Huge gaming performance increase. I wasn’t expecting this at 1440p as much. Didn’t expect the tripling of God of War FPS, nor did I expect 0 improvement in Borderlands 3 Boot times are fine, nothing to get angry about. Disappointed in the SD850X. This has my OS, and boot times are the exact same as my much older/slower WD Black 512GB. Windows opens stuff much quicker, it’s DTF 24/7. I’m happy with this build. All issues have been fixed, games go fast, especially that I cap them at 100fps to temps/noise is drastically reduced. No complaints, and I’m ready to ride AM5 until the last 3D vcache cpu isn’t getting it done anymore. Speaking of 3d vcache, I see no reason to upgrade. Even with my 6700XT, at high settings, I’m easily hitting my performance target of 1440@100.

