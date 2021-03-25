Asus X570 Dark Hero, no sticker seal on the box?

P

professional loser

n00b
Mar 22, 2018
43
I just received my Crosshair Dark Hero X570 MOBO. The box has no circular seal sticker that one has to break to open the box. For example on this YT video at 8 second mark there seems to be a seal.

My box looks brand new, no damage or opened sticker mark or fingerprints. Could it be that Asus ships some without a seal? I bought it the very second they came in stock as they were always sold out and again the 10 pieces got sold out instantly, so chances of it being a return are close to zero. What do you think?

This is example video I found online-

 
S

SmokeRngs

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - April 2008
Aug 9, 2001
16,982
I've never had a seal on a motherboard box. Not once. When I unpacked my Gigabyte x570 Aorus Pro Wifi the other day I was shocked to find some tape on the anti-static bag the motherboard was in, though. I have run into that before but it has been rare.

Toss a CPU, some RAM and a video card in it and check to see if it works. That's the only thing that matters.
 
