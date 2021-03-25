Asus X570 Dark Hero, no sticker seal on the box?

I just received my Crosshair Dark Hero X570 MOBO. The box has no circular seal sticker that one has to break to open the box. For example on this YT video at 8 second mark there seems to be a seal.



My box looks brand new, no damage or opened sticker mark or fingerprints. Could it be that Asus ships some without a seal? I bought it the very second they came in stock as they were always sold out and again the 10 pieces got sold out instantly, so chances of it being a return are close to zero. What do you think?



This is example video I found online-



