Asus rtx 4080 oc

Hi ok few things, I just picked today a 4080 asus oc first the power cables i have 1200 watt suply so this card comes with the wire one end into the card and has 3 connections on the other side, so one pci wire coming from the power supply one side goes into the supply and the other end of the cable has 2 8 pin connections can u use one cable with 2 of the connections coming from the card or u need all 3 individual cable coming from the supply?



So my last card was a evga 2080ti and i mostly use microsoft flight sim i was getting 35 fps now the new card i am getting same fps i updated al the drivers the computer is reading the 4080 but still same fps is this possible?