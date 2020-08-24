ASUS Rampage VI Extreame

Just make sure that the BIOS version on that motherboard is recent. You see, the R6E requires BIOS version 2002 or higher in order to use the Cascade Lake CPUs on that board. If for some reason you have an earlier BIOS version, you will need to find an older, 7000- or 9000-series X-platform CPU in order to perform the BIOS flashing.
Too many variables there. In general, the more cores, the less that the CPU will overclock in the first place. It also depends on the other factors, such as CPU and case cooling. There is no getting around that.