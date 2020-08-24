ASUS Rampage VI Extreame

L

Lucky75

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 22, 2020
Messages
81
Hello guys,
I want to use I9 10980xe Cpu with ASUS R6E motherboard.
How much memaory I can use in that case ?
Is there any issues with that motherboard and CascadeLake-X?
 
E

E4g1e

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 21, 2002
Messages
7,176
Just make sure that the BIOS version on that motherboard is recent. You see, the R6E requires BIOS version 2002 or higher in order to use the Cascade Lake CPUs on that board. If for some reason you have an earlier BIOS version, you will need to find an older, 7000- or 9000-series X-platform CPU in order to perform the BIOS flashing.
 
E

E4g1e

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 21, 2002
Messages
7,176
Lucky75 said:
What about overclock ?
Click to expand...
Too many variables there. In general, the more cores, the less that the CPU will overclock in the first place. It also depends on the other factors, such as CPU and case cooling. There is no getting around that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top