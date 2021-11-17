ASUS ProArt PA32UCG initial impressions

I recently got a PA32UCG. It's connected over HDMI 2.1 to my RTX 3090. I'm running the latest firmware released for this monitor earlier this month. Some initial impressions:



I don't hear the fans at all - I don't think they've run at all so far.



FALD-related issues such as blooming are noticeable but tolerable to me when watching videos and playing games. However, the FALD causes many serious annoyances in picture quality for other things. I disable dynamic dimming for normal desktop usage. It's truly quite awful when enabled. It's not just blooming - there are a number of other issues, including loss of brightness of various parts of the screen based on what the convoluted algorithm decides to do. It's just a complete mess, and disabling FALD gets rid of all that craziness without sacrificing much.



The panel I got has very good uniformity. Also, not much excessive backlight bleed, although a little bit in the lower left area. There are two dead sub-pixels.



The bezel part at the lower edge of the monitor has some manufacturing defects on my unit.



Issues with switching between SDR and HDR. The monitor doesn't always handle that well. For example, it may complain that it can't detect the HDMI signal after the switch. Also, issues with coming back on after Windows power saving turns off the monitor.



G-sync seems to work fine on it even though it isn't listed as G-sync compatible.



I'd be happy to answer any questions about this monitor.



For those who don't need the extra brightness or high refresh, and don't game, I'd recommend the LG 32EP950 OLED instead.