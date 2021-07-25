ASUS Prime Z590-M Plus + Radeon compatibility issues?

I have an ASUS Prime Z590-M Plus (mATX) board with intel 11900K and Radeon 5700 (Flashed to 5700XT power specs).
I put together the system the other day, and it was bonkers frustrating.

My config included the board, the gfx, the cpu, 4x8GB DDR4, 1 M.2 NVMe SSD, two 2.5 inch drives in a RAID (stripe), and Intel WiGig card for wireless VR.

1) I put the system together, no video.
2) switched to iGPU - get video.
3) switched back to dGPU - no video.
4) switched Power supplies - no video.
5) tested 5700 in different system - get video.
6) moved m.2 drive to different m.2 (non-pci-e 4.0 slot) - no video
7) removed everything except 5700 and RAM/cpu- no video.
8) remove power, remove cmos battery, short CMOS jumper - get dgpu video - YAY!
9) add m.2 drive - no video. BOOOOO
repeat step 8 after EVERY component added back in to keep dgpu video.

Anyone experienced anything like this? Very frustrating. Trying to figure out why it would do this, and how to avoid it in the future when I make a hardware change.
 
They are definitely 100-% compatible. It’s an off issue for sure. Is there an option within bios to choose dgpu over onboard ?
 
yes. there UEFI included selection for GFX including AUTO, PEG, PCIE, and IGPU. i tried each at various points during this install with very little effect that I could discern.
 
Is there a second PCIE slot to try the card in? Just to rule out a faulty pcie slot?
 
Yes. There is a second pci-e 16x slot. Tried, it with the same result. I need to see what version firmware I am on, and possibly upgrade that. mebe.
 
That wouldn’t stop a video card from working. I’m not familiar with the bios settings on that board. But 99% of the time most boards now are plug and play with a dgpu.
 
i agree as that was my expectation - especially with ASUS. It should have "just worked". I was just wondering if anyone else had experience this. I also recognize, this is a mATX board, and i figure no one on this board uses this dying form factor anymore. ATX, eATX, and ITX are the hotness.
 
