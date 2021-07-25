ASUS Prime Z590-M Plus + Radeon compatibility issues?

I have an ASUS Prime Z590-M Plus (mATX) board with intel 11900K and Radeon 5700 (Flashed to 5700XT power specs).

I put together the system the other day, and it was bonkers frustrating.



My config included the board, the gfx, the cpu, 4x8GB DDR4, 1 M.2 NVMe SSD, two 2.5 inch drives in a RAID (stripe), and Intel WiGig card for wireless VR.



1) I put the system together, no video.

2) switched to iGPU - get video.

3) switched back to dGPU - no video.

4) switched Power supplies - no video.

5) tested 5700 in different system - get video.

6) moved m.2 drive to different m.2 (non-pci-e 4.0 slot) - no video

7) removed everything except 5700 and RAM/cpu- no video.

8) remove power, remove cmos battery, short CMOS jumper - get dgpu video - YAY!

9) add m.2 drive - no video. BOOOOO

repeat step 8 after EVERY component added back in to keep dgpu video.



Anyone experienced anything like this? Very frustrating. Trying to figure out why it would do this, and how to avoid it in the future when I make a hardware change.