Asus Dark Hero x570 Freezing issues

Hello Fellow Asus DH Owners. after squashing the usb issues iv come across another odd one the system seems to only partially freeze Explorer in particular, i can click on icons on desktop but nothing happens, i can open task manager but nothing can be ended, its very odd iv not seen this before on my old i9 intel system, what this looks like to me is



1. windows sees im trying to either end a task or open something

2. it ignores any input, ending task, tying to open a app,

3. its random as in i can be doing my work or gaming normally but outa nowere next thing i open refuses.

4. i open taskmanager but it doesnt have any effect wont close anything

5. rebooting works problem doesnt show up rest of day.



this is starting to feel like a gremlin hunt and i hate those to the 10th degree with every fiber of my being as they usually end up without a answer like it only exists in my system, not sure what else i can do other then clear event viewer when this happens again and try catch it by trying to open something see if anything gets logged.



things iv tried,

1. Bios update

2. Fresh install of windows pro and AME Edtions,

3. new amd chipset drivers,

4. new gpu drivers,

5. memory tests for 3 days (huge amount of ram to test)