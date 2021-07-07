Assassin's Creed Infinity

Chasing the success of outliers like those games rarely goes well and it's generally not a question of throwing resources at the project like some execs seem to think. All the game companies chasing Fortnite's success reminds of everyone trying to make the next WOW about a decade ago.



As much as I hate what they've done with GTA 5 Online Rockstar was at least smart with their approach, first they made a story driven SP game that was good enough to be profitable by itself and then took the assets from that to make a micro transaction ridden online version that they could add to if it managed to be popular. It doesn't seem like the RDR online portion has been as successful but the SP portion has still made them a ton of money since they didn't skimp on that.



Unfortunately it sounds like they're skipping making a fully fleshed out base game and are going to dole out content piecemeal to milk it for as much as possible. In fact it almost sounds like they plan to make a basic framework to sell a bunch of dlc for, which makes some sense when you look at how poor of a value dlc usually is however most people buy dlc more because it adds to a game they enjoyed than because of the gameplay it adds. The MT stuff doesn't work for SP games and the AC series doesn't really lend itself to being an online MP game but I suppose that doesn't mean they won't do either of those things anyway.