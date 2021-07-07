Assassin's Creed Infinity

polonyc2

Assassin's Creed Infinity will turn the series into a live-service game with multiple historical settings

The next AC game aptly codenamed Assassin's Creed Infinity is set to be a live-service game that will evolve and expand over time, according to a new report from Bloomberg...instead of it being one isolated look into a historical period, Infinity is instead looking to stitch different settings together with room to expand and develop each one post-launch...Bloomberg says Ubisoft has been inspired by the longevity of games like Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto 5, which continue to make Epic Games and Rockstar a stupid amount of money

following the report, Ubisoft posted a separate blog post confirming that the game is in development, along with providing a bit of additional context...

https://news.ubisoft.com/en-us/arti...d-the-future-of-the-assassins-creed-franchise

RIP Assassin's Creed
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

I dunno, with the frequency they were churning out Assassin's Creed games - it wasn't too far off from being a live service game.
 
M76

M76

They were already treating Odyssey and Valhalla as live services. Drip feeding content on both instead of normal worthwhile expansions. I aptly ignored both after finishing the core game.
Live service is a plague on the gaming industry and I can't wait for it to die.
 
Ebernanut

Chasing the success of outliers like those games rarely goes well and it's generally not a question of throwing resources at the project like some execs seem to think. All the game companies chasing Fortnite's success reminds of everyone trying to make the next WOW about a decade ago.

As much as I hate what they've done with GTA 5 Online Rockstar was at least smart with their approach, first they made a story driven SP game that was good enough to be profitable by itself and then took the assets from that to make a micro transaction ridden online version that they could add to if it managed to be popular. It doesn't seem like the RDR online portion has been as successful but the SP portion has still made them a ton of money since they didn't skimp on that.

Unfortunately it sounds like they're skipping making a fully fleshed out base game and are going to dole out content piecemeal to milk it for as much as possible. In fact it almost sounds like they plan to make a basic framework to sell a bunch of dlc for, which makes some sense when you look at how poor of a value dlc usually is however most people buy dlc more because it adds to a game they enjoyed than because of the gameplay it adds. The MT stuff doesn't work for SP games and the AC series doesn't really lend itself to being an online MP game but I suppose that doesn't mean they won't do either of those things anyway.
 
MavericK

MavericK

I don't understand how these multi-billion dollar companies can look at the massive failure of all of these non-F2P "live service" games and be like "yeah...let's keep doing that".
 
polonyc2

Infinity is technically a good game to turn into live-service as every AC game is basically the same outside of a new historical setting and main characters...I hope the attention to detail in the various cities does not get dumbed down as that was one of the best parts of the series
 
Domingo

Domingo

I like the concept in theory. It works in MMO's, GTA Online, and titles like Destiny that have seasonal updates. Plus the last few AC games have been so massive and repetitious they would have been better with less initial content and more varied updates. Trick is, it's Ubisoft. I'm sure they'll find a way to make the concept annoying.
 
M76

M76

Domingo said:
I like the concept in theory. It works in MMO's, GTA Online, and titles like Destiny that have seasonal updates. Plus the last few AC games have been so massive and repetitious they would have been better with less initial content and more varied updates. Trick is, it's Ubisoft. I'm sure they'll find a way to make the concept annoying.
I don't know how can you overlook the fact that all money printing live service games are multiplayer. A single player game you play and you finish, you don't keep playing it after you completed it, well at least the vast majority doesn't. If they released one huge expansion that adds to the story every year that is a much better opportunity to make money than trying to keep players in the game indefinitely spending on microtransactions.
 
Domingo

Domingo

M76 said:
I don't know how can you overlook the fact that all money printing live service games are multiplayer. A single player game you play and you finish, you don't keep playing it after you completed it, well at least the vast majority doesn't. If they released one huge expansion that adds to the story every year that is a much better opportunity to make money than trying to keep players in the game indefinitely spending on microtransactions.
So far they're mostly multiplayer games, although Destiny walks the line and is 1/2 SP game. Based on what their new release (and the leaks) say, it very well could be expansions instead of microtransactions. Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla are very similar games that take place in different regions. They're also flat-out gigantic and most people only see a fraction of. Based on the trophy/achievement statistics, a small fraction. They could save money by making those core games much smaller and offering seasonal updates. That would cut down on development time and let multiple dev teams work on different parts of the same game concurrently. It's basically a game that gets "sequels" on a regular basis but is still one title at its core. Or, Ubi could be Ubi and screw it all up. I just know that right now Ubi makes giant games that people are only scratching the surface of. They're also notoriously repetitious. I'd rather have them shrink 'em and give me sequel-like updates every 6-12 months instead of a bloated new $60 sequel every 2 years.
 
D

Drexion

If this series were still primarily assassination based I would have been interested. Sadly now that its evolved into a 'witcher 3 lite', they'll really have to impress to get attention from the people who preferred the stealth/planning mechanics of the original games.
 
M76

M76

Domingo said:
So far they're mostly multiplayer games, although Destiny walks the line and is 1/2 SP game. Based on what their new release (and the leaks) say, it very well could be expansions instead of microtransactions. Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla are very similar games that take place in different regions. They're also flat-out gigantic and most people only see a fraction of. Based on the trophy/achievement statistics, a small fraction. They could save money by making those core games much smaller and offering seasonal updates. That would cut down on development time and let multiple dev teams work on different parts of the same game concurrently. It's basically a game that gets "sequels" on a regular basis but is still one title at its core. Or, Ubi could be Ubi and screw it all up. I just know that right now Ubi makes giant games that people are only scratching the surface of. They're also notoriously repetitious. I'd rather have them shrink 'em and give me sequel-like updates every 6-12 months instead of a bloated new $60 sequel every 2 years.
But what you are describing would not be a live service but a game that gets new regions / time periods as expansions. There would be nothing wrong with that.
 
P

polonyc2

M76 said:
I don't know how can you overlook the fact that all money printing live service games are multiplayer. A single player game you play and you finish, you don't keep playing it after you completed it, well at least the vast majority doesn't. If they released one huge expansion that adds to the story every year that is a much better opportunity to make money than trying to keep players in the game indefinitely spending on microtransactions.
the AC series would be a perfect fit for multiplayer...multiple player assassins roaming their huge sandbox world...but maybe the Hitman developers would sue Ubisoft :D
 
