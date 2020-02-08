Asrock rebates

Sorry if this not where this should go. I bought an Asrock board for my daughters pc and it cam ewith a $30 mir. just got around to reading the mir form and it says they needed to receive the mir within 10 days of the invoice date.

Is this common? Seems almost impossible to get the rebate seeing as the invoice date is the day I ordered and then waited for 3 days to get the package.



Does anyone have a work around for this?



TIA!