ASRock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming ITXac, NO POST zen2 3700x, zen 1600 no issues.

Figured I'd post here for any suggestions before blowing more $$ on a new board.



System Info:

1600/3700x

Corsair Vengeance LPX (2x8gb) 3000mhz C15 (samsung B-die) / G. Skill NT 2400mhz CL15? On clearing of bios it automatically sets my Corsair to 2133mhz @ CL15 which it should easily handle.

Asrock B450 Fatal1ty GAming ITXac

EVGA 1000w Supernova G3 80+ Gold

R9 Nano

EVGA CLC 120 (120mm AIO) - Idle temps with my 1600 are 29*C (ryzen master) with ambient in the room at 27.7*C, so I am getting good contact on the cooler and have applied new thermal paste every time I have swapped.



So, I've been running my board with a 1600 for a while now. Updated to bios 3.4 (3.3 they added zen2 support). 3700x came in, pulled 1600 reset bios, installed 3700x and just cold boot loop (guess it's trying to figure out ram timings from what I've been reading). Left it for a good 15 minutes, still can't even get to splash screen. Installed 1600 back in, 100% stable after a short boot. Figured maybe something wasn't seated all the way or w/e, installed 3700x and same issue, no post.

So, I pull my sons PC apart that I just put together, also with a 3700x, but a B550. Installed my 3700x into his PC, 100% stable. Put his CPU into my B450... cold boot loop. Ok, maybe it doesn't like my ram? Installed some slower G. Skill 2400mhz 1.2v memory (this time only a single stick just to be safe). Exact same symptoms. Back to 1600 with 2400mhz ram, boots no problem. Upgraded bios to the latest available (4.10 -> 1.0.0.6 which added support for XT processors!) Swap 3700x back in, can't even post. At this point I'm frustrated and running out of ideas. I put my regular ram back in along with the 1600, and am typing this up now without any hickups or issues. I left it sit for a good 30+ minutes the last time hoping it would eventually find some timings it was happy with. I reset the bios multiple times, cycled power, disconnect/reconnected battery.



If anyone has any ideas or has run into similar and knows any tricks, it'd be great. B550 ITX boards are still in very short supply. The cheapest I can find is the.. Asrock B550 ITX, but with my current issues on my asrock, I don't know if I want to go down that road (although, it's been rock solid with the 1600 for some time now). Next up MB (and in stock) was like $230, which is basically x570 territory at that point (but, the x570 only had 1gb ethernet, not 2.5gbe, so still not positive which is "better" for me).