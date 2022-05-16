Are games starting to out-pace GPU development?

Perhaps it's my imagination, but I feel the last couple years, PC game requirements for recent games has taxed GPUs of today far harder than games of yesteryear had taxed the GPU's of their time.

It wasn't that long ago when we had so much GPU power on tap compared to what games required that we would actually render games at a HIGHER than native resolution and downscale it back to native just to get some extra IQ. Today, with games being what they are, we're trending in the opposite direction with technologies like DLSS and FSR.

What say you?
 
It's cyclical. Back in the early days of 3D acceleration, it was quite the opposite. No GPU was really good enough for the games of the time. The Voodoo cards were the first that were, but they came with downsides and required a specific API which frankly, didn't have good image quality. During the Crysis days, it was several generations before a GPU could do the game justice. Fast forward after that, and you run into the Eyefinity/NVSurround days where it took multiple GPU's to push games at the required resolutions. It's been kind of the same thing ever since 4K monitors dropped. If you are trying to push 4 or 5K monitors, you need more GPU power for some games than is currently available. Honestly, the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090's are the first cards that have really been able to push 4K resolutions in most games sufficiently. Even then, you have outliers like Cyberpunk 2077 which bring those cards to their knees without DLSS.

High resolution monitors or display arrays are where we've always needed more and more GPU power faster than anyone else. If you are running at 1920x1080, frankly you can get away with some fairly low end hardware in just about every game out there.
 
It seems like the real problem is just that there aren't any affordable low-mid range cards.

As I understand it, most games don't actually require a 3090 Ti unless you have unreasonably high expectations, but even the so-called mid-range cards cost as much as a high end card did just a few years ago.

VR is a different story, though. You simply can't buy enough GPU (or CPU) to turn on all the eye candy in DCS World if you're playing VR, even with an older, lower res HMD. But again, that's kind of an unreasonable expectation. The game is totally playable at medium settings, and if you're actually playing it, you don't notice the difference between medium and maxed out anyway.
 
