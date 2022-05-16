Are games starting to out-pace GPU development?

It's cyclical. Back in the early days of 3D acceleration, it was quite the opposite. No GPU was really good enough for the games of the time. The Voodoo cards were the first that were, but they came with downsides and required a specific API which frankly, didn't have good image quality. During the Crysis days, it was several generations before a GPU could do the game justice. Fast forward after that, and you run into the Eyefinity/NVSurround days where it took multiple GPU's to push games at the required resolutions. It's been kind of the same thing ever since 4K monitors dropped. If you are trying to push 4 or 5K monitors, you need more GPU power for some games than is currently available. Honestly, the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090's are the first cards that have really been able to push 4K resolutions in most games sufficiently. Even then, you have outliers like Cyberpunk 2077 which bring those cards to their knees without DLSS.



High resolution monitors or display arrays are where we've always needed more and more GPU power faster than anyone else. If you are running at 1920x1080, frankly you can get away with some fairly low end hardware in just about every game out there.