Are games starting to out-pace GPU development?

Perhaps it's my imagination, but I feel the last couple years, PC game requirements for recent games has taxed GPUs of today far harder than games of yesteryear had taxed the GPU's of their time.
It wasn't that long ago when we had so much GPU power on tap compared to what games required that we would actually render games at a HIGHER than native resolution and downscale it back to native just to get some extra IQ. Today, with games being what they are, we're trending in the opposite direction with technologies like DLSS and FSR.
What say you?
It wasn't that long ago when we had so much GPU power on tap compared to what games required that we would actually render games at a HIGHER than native resolution and downscale it back to native just to get some extra IQ. Today, with games being what they are, we're trending in the opposite direction with technologies like DLSS and FSR.
What say you?